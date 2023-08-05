Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
iGame.lha - v2.4.2 - util/misc - 434K - Front-end for WHDLoad - (readme)
oscar64.lha - 1.23.211 - dev/cross - 1.7M - C Compiler Assembler + Runtime for C64 - (readme)
RescueLander.lha - 1.7 - game/actio - 59K - Land on Earth, Moon or Mars to save men - (readme)
2D_ATcad_HELP.jpg - - pix/misc - 878K - ATcad AmiKIT-Settings - (readme)
ignition-src.lha - 1.22 - biz/spread - 1.2M - Sourcecode ignition 1.22 - (readme)
ignition.lha - 1.22 - biz/spread - 5.0M - a modern spreadsheet - (readme)
lhasa.lha - 0.4.0 - util/arc - 4.2M - Free Software LHA implementation, fixed - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 30.0 - misc/emu - 5.2M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 30.0 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 30.0 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
anaiis.lha - 1.23 - driver/other - 238K - ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.23 - (readme)
anaiis_boot.lha - 1.23 - driver/other - 269K - ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release 1.23 - (readme)
ANSI-Draw_v097.lha - 0.97 - text/edit - 75K - Advanced ANSI character&graphics editor - (readme)
PreludeSoftwareBundleV4.lha - 4.0 - driver/audio - 116K - Software bundle for Prelude soundcard - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.23 - dev/misc - 4.5M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
words10.lha - 10 - text/misc - 6K - extreme fast wordcounter - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.10-OS3.lha - 5.10 - util/libs - 3.4M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.10-OS4.lha - 5.10 - util/libs - 3.1M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.10-SDK.lha - 5.10 - util/libs - 2.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library SDK - (readme)
fastbasic.lha - 4.6 - dev/cross - 1.4M - Compiler for the Atari 8-bit computers - (readme)
LilCalendar.lha - 2.5 - util/time - 3.4M - Versatile calender and reminder program - (readme)
mkatr.lha - 1.3 - util/conv - 47K - ATR disk image creation tool - (readme)
AcesUp.lha - 1.1 - game/think - 2.9M - Aces Up solitaire card game - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.8M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
deark.lha - 1.6.5 - util/arc - 4.0M - Extracting data from various file formats - (readme)
Add_UKBankHolidays.lha - 1.0 - util/time - 1K - Lil Calender UK Bank Holiday Script - (readme)
gidatario.lha - 1.1 - util/time - 229K - GI Datario - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.6 - game/misc - 137K - Remake of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha - 2.0.1.03 - game/misc - 11M - Amiga AGA port of ScummVM 2.0.1 (68060) - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG_060.lha - 2.0.1.03 - game/misc - 11M - Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 2.0.1 (68060) - (readme)
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
