Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga Games: Soccer Part IIAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Fantasy Flier - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Fury of the Furries - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoMajor Motion is Spy Hunter, Miggy Style! Amigos: Everything Amiga 411Rush the Rapids! Toobin' - Amigos: Everything Amiga 412Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | WEEN: THE PROPHECY (1992)Daniel Stephens: Boss Machine : Death StormerDeathstar: M2M Amiga RTG Teaser !Deathstar: M2M Amiga RTG Teaser P2 !Dän Bänän: Taborized #1 - Battle Squadron EnhancedDän Bänän: Taborized #2 - Tower 57Fog Lake Production: On Tour - # 14 - Retro Games Con @ kING in Ingelheim am Rhein (Samstag, 22.07.2023)Gerion79: Crazy Cars 3 (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieGerion79: Summer Games 2 (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieHold and Modify: CD-ROM and the Amiga. What A Bummer.Hold and Modify: Amiga A500 and the Firebird ARE BACK! Flicker Fixer?!The Flintstones Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageThe Killing Cloud Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageGraffiti Man Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageTiger Road Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageThe Killing Game Show Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageInstalling Amiga Workbench MMU Libraries to speed up I/O - by LemonAmiga.comPlaying PS1 Games on Amiga - by LemonAmiga.comMister JBAM: [Amiga] Le Kit Ultimate pour la V4 !!!Morgan Just Games: My 10 Lost Amiga Games - 10 Missing Amiga Boxes - Morgan Just GamesNIKS - Retro Game Channel: LOVE! Amiga demo by Virtual Dreams and Fairlight on real hardware using Pistorm32 as CPU.Phaze101: Highlight: Some Amiga Game DevelopmentRobSmithDev: 14Mhz MOD - Turbo Charge your A590 - Back from the Dead - Part 4rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Utopia - Total Confusion (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Gothix - Where is she (2000)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Skid Row - Megademo (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Mainzelmännchen Production - Tirottel (1993)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Spaceballs - Psycho Killer (2000)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Scoopex - Millennium (2000)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Exodus - Hysteria (1993)Saberman RetroNews: Commodore Amiga -=GothicVania=- demoScene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #169 - Limited Run GamesScene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #170 - "I Doesn't Exist" with Anna-Lena Pontet + Luzia Huettenmoser of Lual Games!The 8-Bit Manshed: Building the Re Amiga 1200 - Part #3The Classic And Retro Gamer: Blood Money Gameplay - Stage 2 (Amiga)Thomaniac: #2062 Amiga Time!...Las Vegas: Virtuelles Geld zuhause verzocken.Torque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: Dune Legacy - Clone of Westood Studios' Dune2 #002Torque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: Lure of the Temptress #001Torque: WinUAE Tutorial: Festplatte erstellen und AmigaOS 3.1 installierenTorque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: Castlevania AGAYawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Building a graphics editor on the Amiga (part 1)