Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
giflib.lha - development/library/graphics - 5.2.1 - 571 KB - 26.07.2023 - A library for processing GIF images + tools
libjpeg.lha - development/library/graphics - 9e - 3 MB - 26.07.2023 - Lib for handling JPEG images
libpng.lha - development/library/graphics - 1.6.40 - 3 MB - 26.07.2023 - Lib for handling PNG files
libsdl2_image.lha - development/library/graphics - 2.6.3 - 2 MB - 26.07.2023 - SDL2 image file loading library
libsdl_image.lha - development/library/graphics - 1.2.12 - 2 MB - 26.07.2023 - SDL image file loading library
libtiff.lha - development/library/graphics - 4.5.1 - 5 MB - 26.07.2023 - Lib for handling Tag Image File Format (TIFF)
libwebp.lha - development/library/graphics - 1.3.1 - 7 MB - 26.07.2023 - lib for handling WebP images
libcurl.lha - development/library/misc - 8.2.0 - 2 MB - 21.07.2023 - The multiprotocol file transfer library
libopenssl.lha - development/library/misc - 3.1.1 - 13 MB - 21.07.2023 - The open source toolkit for SSL/TLS
librtmp.lha - development/library/misc - 2.4 - 476 KB - 21.07.2023 - A support library for RTMP streams
libz.lha - development/library/misc - 1.2.13 - 215 KB - 21.07.2023 - libZ / zlib / z library (.a/.so)
eaqne3.lzx - game/adventure - 1.00 - 23 MB - 27.07.2023 - Third and last chapter of EAQNE
baccarat.lha - game/card - 1.0 - 8 MB - 26.07.2023 - A card game from Dr. No and Casino Royal movies
curl.lha - network/misc - 8.2.0 - 959 KB - 21.07.2023 - Command line URL file transfer
rtmpdump.lha - network/misc - 2.4 - 2 MB - 21.07.2023 - Downloads streams from RTMP/RTMPE URLs
igame.lha - utility/misc - v2.4.2 - 434 KB - 27.07.2023 - Front-end for WHDLoad
set_get_ts.lha - utility/script - 1,0 - 10 KB - 28.07.2023 - obtain time in scripts
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 29.07.2023
