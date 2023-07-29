 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

25
Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 29.07.2023 - 14:32 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Daniel Westerberg Image Annotate_3.0.1.lha (Text/Edit) 452 KB / Jul 28 2023
Image Thomas Igracki Image mod2wav_1.0.lha (Audio/Convert) 21 KB / Jul 28 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image oscar64_1.23.211.lha (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Jul 28 2023
Image BeWorld Image fheroes2_1.0.6.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Jul 28 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image EAQNE-3_1.0.lha (Games/Adventure) 23 MB / Jul 27 2023
Image Pawel Nowak Image imp3_3.413.lha (Audio/Players) 46 KB / Jul 27 2023
Image Rupert Hausberger Image VLC_0.8.6f_beta6.lha (Multimedia) 6 MB / Jul 27 2023
Image Stefan Blixth Image fxBlankers_1.3.lha (System/Ambient/Blankers) 96 KB / Jul 26 2023
Image Marcus Sackrow Image AmiTube_1.4.lha (Multimedia) 455 KB / Jul 26 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image Baccarat_1.00.lha (Games/Card) 7 MB / Jul 25 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image AmiArcadia_30.0.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 25 2023
Image Marcus Sackrow Image AmiTranslate_0.2.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Jul 24 2023
Image Jens Langner Image MCC-HTMLview_13.4.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 693 KB / Jul 24 2023
Image Ilkka Lehtoranta
 Image MCC-HotkeyString_12.1.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 54 KB / Jul 24 2023
Image Alfonso Ranieri Image MCC-GIFAnim_19.5.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 74 KB / Jul 24 2023
Image Carsten Siegner Image MCC-Wmf_1.0.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 122 KB / Jul 24 2023
Image Carsten Siegner Image MCC-Reggae_1.0.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 107 KB / Jul 24 2023
Image Carsten Siegner Image MCC-AVcodec_1.0.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 2 MB / Jul 24 2023
Image Carsten Siegner Image MCC-Webp_1.0.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 5 MB / Jul 24 2023
Image Carsten Siegner Image Printer_1.0.lha (Dependencies/Hollywood) 4 KB / Jul 24 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page