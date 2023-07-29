Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Daniel Westerberg Annotate_3.0.1.lha (Text/Edit) 452 KB / Jul 28 2023
Thomas Igracki mod2wav_1.0.lha (Audio/Convert) 21 KB / Jul 28 2023
Stefan Haubenthal oscar64_1.23.211.lha (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Jul 28 2023
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.6.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Jul 28 2023
J.C. Herran Martin EAQNE-3_1.0.lha (Games/Adventure) 23 MB / Jul 27 2023
Pawel Nowak imp3_3.413.lha (Audio/Players) 46 KB / Jul 27 2023
Rupert Hausberger VLC_0.8.6f_beta6.lha (Multimedia) 6 MB / Jul 27 2023
Stefan Blixth fxBlankers_1.3.lha (System/Ambient/Blankers) 96 KB / Jul 26 2023
Marcus Sackrow AmiTube_1.4.lha (Multimedia) 455 KB / Jul 26 2023
J.C. Herran Martin Baccarat_1.00.lha (Games/Card) 7 MB / Jul 25 2023
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_30.0.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 25 2023
Marcus Sackrow AmiTranslate_0.2.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Jul 24 2023
Jens Langner MCC-HTMLview_13.4.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 693 KB / Jul 24 2023
Ilkka Lehtoranta
MCC-HotkeyString_12.1.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 54 KB / Jul 24 2023
Alfonso Ranieri MCC-GIFAnim_19.5.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 74 KB / Jul 24 2023
Carsten Siegner MCC-Wmf_1.0.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 122 KB / Jul 24 2023
Carsten Siegner MCC-Reggae_1.0.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 107 KB / Jul 24 2023
Carsten Siegner MCC-AVcodec_1.0.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 2 MB / Jul 24 2023
Carsten Siegner MCC-Webp_1.0.lha (Dependencies/MUI-Classes) 5 MB / Jul 24 2023
Carsten Siegner Printer_1.0.lha (Dependencies/Hollywood) 4 KB / Jul 24 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 29.07.2023 - 14:32 by AndreasM
Back to previous page