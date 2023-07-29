 

 

 

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 29.07.2023 - 14:32 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Ms. Pac-Man Maze Madness Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
Mumie, Die Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
Cyber Troopers Virtual On: Oratorio Tangram Video Games 8/2000 - 24.07.2023
Demolition Racer Video Games 12/99 - 24.07.2023
Disney's Donald Duck: "Qu@ck Att@ck"?*! (PSX) Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
Star Wars: Episode I - Jedi Power Battles Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
Bombing Islands, The Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
TimeSplitters Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
HBO Boxing Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
Tom and Jerry in Fists of Furry Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
Tom and Jerry: Allein zu Haus Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
Orphen: Scion of Sorcery Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
Dynasty Warriors 2 Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
KISS Psycho Circus: The Nightmare Child Video Games 1/2001 - 24.07.2023
Bedlam Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Crypt Killer Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Torico Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Dragonheart: Fire & Steel Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Dragon Force Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
FIFA 97 Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Crusader: No Remorse Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Return Fire Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Mass Destruction Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Mega Man 8 Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Scorcher Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Sega Manx TT Superbike Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Wild 9 Sega Magazin 5/97 - 22.07.2023
Pinball Graffiti Sega Magazin 6/97 - 22.07.2023
Back to previous page