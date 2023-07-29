The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
eaqne3.lzx - game/adventure - 1.00 - 23 MB - 28.07.2023 - Third and last chapter of EAQNE
baccarat.lha - game/card - 1.0 - 7 MB - 26.07.2023 - A card game from Dr. No and Casino Royal movies
royalmarriage.i386-aros.lha - game/card - 1.0 - 3 MB - 24.07.2023 - solitaire card game
heroes.i386-aros.zip - game/misc - 0.21 - 5 MB - 25.07.2023 - Snake game with many power-ups and options
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 29.07.2023 - 14:32 by AndreasM
Back to previous page