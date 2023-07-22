Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
libcurl.lha - development/library/misc - 8.2.0 - 2 MB - 21.07.2023 - The multiprotocol file transfer library
libopenssl.lha - development/library/misc - 3.1.1 - 13 MB - 21.07.2023 - The open source toolkit for SSL/TLS
librtmp.lha - development/library/misc - 2.4 - 476 KB - 21.07.2023 - A support library for RTMP streams
libz.lha - development/library/misc - 1.2.13 - 215 KB - 21.07.2023 - libZ / zlib / z library (.a/.so)
eaqne2.lzx - game/adventure - 1.00 - 19 MB - 15.07.2023 - Second chapter of EAQNE
curl.lha - network/misc - 8.2.0 - 959 KB - 21.07.2023 - Command line URL file transfer
rtmpdump.lha - network/misc - 2.4 - 2 MB - 21.07.2023 - Downloads streams from RTMP/RTMPE URLs
luettjebookholler.lha - office/misc - 1.86 - 2 MB - 18.07.2023 - Little Personal Finance program
ign-addon-ods.lha - office/spreadsheet - 0.38 - 204 KB - 18.07.2023 - Ignition addon for access ods-files
igame.lha - utility/misc - v2.4.1 - 434 KB - 20.07.2023 - Front-end for WHDLoad
image2pdf.lha - utility/text/convert - 2.3 - 10 MB - 17.07.2023 - Convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 22.07.2023 - 16:28 by AndreasM
