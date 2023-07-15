Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
J.C. Herran Martin EAQNE-2_1.0.lha (Games/Adventure) 18 MB / Jul 14 2023
Stefan Haubenthal z80dasm_1.2.0.lha (Development/Cross) 287 KB / Jul 12 2023
Marcus Sackrow AmiTranslate_0.1.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Jul 12 2023
Stefan Blixth fxBlankers_1.2.lha (System/Ambient/Blankers) 83 KB / Jul 10 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn ZIP_2.0.lha (Dependencies) 296 KB / Jul 09 2023
Marcus Sackrow AmiDream_0.2.lha (Graphics/Convert) 209 KB / Jul 08 2023
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 15.07.2023 - 10:51 by AndreasM
