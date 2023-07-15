 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

25
Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 15.07.2023 - 10:51 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

ADI 6Ã¨me Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Untouchables, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Omni-Play Horse Racing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Basketball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tusker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Moonwalker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fighter Bomber - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fighter Bomber - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Weird Dreams - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Weird Dreams - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Power Drift - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blue Angels: Formation Flight Simulation - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Blue Angels: Formation Flight Simulation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blue Angels: Formation Flight Simulation - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Operation Thunderbolt - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Player Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Player Manager - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Player Manager - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Toobin' - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Toobin' - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Vigilante - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Vigilante - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Forgotten Worlds - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Forgotten Worlds - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Kult: The Temple Of Flying Saucers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Iron Lord - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Trivia: The Ultimate Quest - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Trivia: The Ultimate Quest - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Terry's Big Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Laser Squad - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Myth: History In The Making - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Myth: History In The Making - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Time - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Kick Off - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Kick Off - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy in Monster Land - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy in Monster Land - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Star Wars Trilogy - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Run The Gauntlet - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Run The Gauntlet - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Run The Gauntlet - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Renegade III / Renegade III: The Final Chapter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS
Renegade III / Renegade III: The Final Chapter - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS
Red Heat - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Red Heat - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Ooze: Creepy Nites - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Ooze: Creepy Nites - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Rally Cross Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Oil Imperium - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fiendish Freddy's Big Top O' Fun - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fiendish Freddy's Big Top O' Fun - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dynamite DÃ¼x - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dynamite DÃ¼x - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dynamite DÃ¼x - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
RVF Honda - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Xenophobe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
New Zealand Story, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
New Zealand Story, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
New Zealand Story, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dominator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Precious Metal - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Navy Moves - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Navy Moves - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Bloodwych - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Spherical - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Last Duel: Inter Planet War 2012 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Last Duel: Inter Planet War 2012 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hawkeye - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Hawkeye - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hawkeye - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Voyager - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Voyager - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Grand Monster Slam - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grand Monster Slam - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Thunderbirds - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Thunderbirds - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Circus Attractions - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The Under-6s) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Phobia - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The Under-6s) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The Over-8s) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The Over-8s) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The 6-8 Year Olds) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The 6-8 Year Olds) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Time Scanner - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Time Scanner - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Heroes Of The Lance - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Heroes Of The Lance - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Rebel Charge At Chickamauga - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Rebel Charge At Chickamauga - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Speedball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Speedball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Running Man, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
WEC Le Mans - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS
WEC Le Mans - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
RoboCop - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
RoboCop - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Alien Legion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Alien Legion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tech - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tech - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Blasteroids - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Blasteroids - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Operation Wolf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Titan - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
WEC Le Mans - Update the game page - OCS
Arkanoid: Revenge Of Doh - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Arkanoid: Revenge Of Doh - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Xenon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
ISS: Incredible Shrinking Sphere - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
War In Middle Earth - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fusion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Fusion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Operation Wolf - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Kristal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Thunder Blade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Guerrilla War - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Guerrilla War - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Guerrilla War - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Guerrilla War - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Pro Soccer Simulator / 4 Soccer Simulators - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS
Victory Road: The Pathway To Fear - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Bombuzal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Bombuzal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Times Of Lore - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
MicroProse Soccer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
MicroProse Soccer - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi / Star Wars: Die RÃ¼ckkehr Der Jedi-Ritter / Return Of The Jedi - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Spitting Image - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Spitting Image - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Thunder Blade - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Triad: Volume 1 - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
After Burner (Activision) / After Burner II (Activision) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
After Burner (Activision) / After Burner II (Activision) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Savage - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Hellfire Attack / Hellfire - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Battle Chess - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Battle Chess - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Rocket Ranger - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Puffy's Saga / Super Puffy - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Puffy's Saga / Super Puffy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Puffy's Saga / Super Puffy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Trivial Pursuit: A New Beginning - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Live And Let Die / Vivre Et Laisse Mourir / Leben Und Sterben Lassen - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Live And Let Die / Vivre Et Laisse Mourir / Leben Und Sterben Lassen - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
R-Type - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Greg Norman's Shark Attack! - The Ultimate Golf Simulator / Ultimate! Golf / Greg Norman's Ultimate Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Greg Norman's Shark Attack! - The Ultimate Golf Simulator / Ultimate! Golf / Greg Norman's Ultimate Golf - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Eliminator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Pool Of Radiance - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pool Of Radiance - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Armalyte: The Final Run - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armalyte: The Final Run - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sinbad And The Throne Of The Falcon / Sinbad Und Der Thron Des Falken - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page