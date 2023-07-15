Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
ADI 6Ã¨me Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Untouchables, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Omni-Play Horse Racing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Basketball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tusker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Moonwalker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fighter Bomber - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fighter Bomber - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Weird Dreams - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Weird Dreams - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Power Drift - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blue Angels: Formation Flight Simulation - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Blue Angels: Formation Flight Simulation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blue Angels: Formation Flight Simulation - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Operation Thunderbolt - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Player Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Player Manager - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Player Manager - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Toobin' - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Toobin' - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Vigilante - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Vigilante - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Forgotten Worlds - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Forgotten Worlds - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Kult: The Temple Of Flying Saucers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Iron Lord - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Trivia: The Ultimate Quest - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Trivia: The Ultimate Quest - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Terry's Big Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Laser Squad - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Myth: History In The Making - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Myth: History In The Making - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Time - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Kick Off - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Kick Off - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy in Monster Land - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy in Monster Land - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Star Wars Trilogy - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Run The Gauntlet - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Run The Gauntlet - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Run The Gauntlet - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Renegade III / Renegade III: The Final Chapter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS
Renegade III / Renegade III: The Final Chapter - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS
Red Heat - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Red Heat - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Ooze: Creepy Nites - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Ooze: Creepy Nites - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Rally Cross Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Oil Imperium - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fiendish Freddy's Big Top O' Fun - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fiendish Freddy's Big Top O' Fun - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dynamite DÃ¼x - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dynamite DÃ¼x - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dynamite DÃ¼x - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
RVF Honda - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Xenophobe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
New Zealand Story, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
New Zealand Story, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
New Zealand Story, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dominator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Precious Metal - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Navy Moves - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Navy Moves - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Bloodwych - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Spherical - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Last Duel: Inter Planet War 2012 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Last Duel: Inter Planet War 2012 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hawkeye - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Hawkeye - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hawkeye - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Voyager - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Voyager - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Grand Monster Slam - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grand Monster Slam - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Thunderbirds - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Thunderbirds - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Circus Attractions - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The Under-6s) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Phobia - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The Under-6s) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The Over-8s) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The Over-8s) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The 6-8 Year Olds) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1989
Fun School 2 (For The 6-8 Year Olds) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Time Scanner - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Time Scanner - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Heroes Of The Lance - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Heroes Of The Lance - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Rebel Charge At Chickamauga - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Rebel Charge At Chickamauga - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Speedball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Speedball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Running Man, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
WEC Le Mans - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS
WEC Le Mans - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
RoboCop - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
RoboCop - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Alien Legion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Alien Legion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tech - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tech - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Blasteroids - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Blasteroids - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Operation Wolf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Titan - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
WEC Le Mans - Update the game page - OCS
Arkanoid: Revenge Of Doh - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Arkanoid: Revenge Of Doh - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Xenon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
ISS: Incredible Shrinking Sphere - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
War In Middle Earth - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fusion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Fusion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Operation Wolf - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Kristal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Thunder Blade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Guerrilla War - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Guerrilla War - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Guerrilla War - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Guerrilla War - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Pro Soccer Simulator / 4 Soccer Simulators - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS
Victory Road: The Pathway To Fear - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Bombuzal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Bombuzal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Times Of Lore - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
MicroProse Soccer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
MicroProse Soccer - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi / Star Wars: Die RÃ¼ckkehr Der Jedi-Ritter / Return Of The Jedi - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Spitting Image - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Spitting Image - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Thunder Blade - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Triad: Volume 1 - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
After Burner (Activision) / After Burner II (Activision) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
After Burner (Activision) / After Burner II (Activision) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Savage - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Hellfire Attack / Hellfire - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Battle Chess - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Battle Chess - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Rocket Ranger - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Puffy's Saga / Super Puffy - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Puffy's Saga / Super Puffy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Puffy's Saga / Super Puffy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Trivial Pursuit: A New Beginning - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Live And Let Die / Vivre Et Laisse Mourir / Leben Und Sterben Lassen - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Live And Let Die / Vivre Et Laisse Mourir / Leben Und Sterben Lassen - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
R-Type - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Greg Norman's Shark Attack! - The Ultimate Golf Simulator / Ultimate! Golf / Greg Norman's Ultimate Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Greg Norman's Shark Attack! - The Ultimate Golf Simulator / Ultimate! Golf / Greg Norman's Ultimate Golf - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Eliminator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Pool Of Radiance - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pool Of Radiance - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Armalyte: The Final Run - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armalyte: The Final Run - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sinbad And The Throne Of The Falcon / Sinbad Und Der Thron Des Falken - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
