Games That Werent schreibt:
Dino Worlds sollte im September 1993 erscheinen und war laut Programmierer Kevin Mullard ein Puzzle-/Strategiespiel mit einem Hauch von Abenteuer.
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2023/07/dino-worlds/
Games That Werent: Dino Worlds
Published 08.07.2023 - 12:39 by AndreasM
