Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
More informations

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 08.07.2023 - 07:50 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

PGA Tour Golf - [improved] - (Electronic Arts) crash on 68000 in NTSC mode fixed - Info
Putty / Silly Putty / Super Putty - [improved] - (System 3) debug code removed from slave - Info
Putty / Silly Putty / Super Putty - [improved] - (System 3) 68000 quitkey support for Silly Putty version fixed, hints and manual added - Info
Exterminator - [updated] - (Audiogenic/Assembly Line) patch rewritten, highscore saving added, keyboard routine fixed, 68000 quitkey support, blitter waits added, trainer options added, source code included - Info
Day of the Viper - [improved] - (Accolade) problem with turbo lift fixed, missing icon for manual added - Info
Crack - [improved] - (Linel) supports another version, some bugs fixed, intro can be skipped - Info
World Cup 90 - [updated] - (Genias) patch rewritten to use files instead of disk image (game needs to be reinstalled) - Info
MiG-29M Super Fulcrum - [improved] - (Domark) another version supported, DMA waits fixed, hints added - Info
Space Quest - [improved] - The Sarien Encounter</a> - (Sierra) default quitkey changed to PrtSc as F10 is used in the game - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/SpaceQuest.html]Info
Conflict - [improved] - The Middle East Political Simulator</a> - (Virgin Mastertronic) another version supported, manual included - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/ConflictMiddleEast.html]Info
World Cup 90 - [improved] - (Genias) byte write to volume register fixed - Info
Star Command - [fixed] - (SSI) the game will be loaded correctly, manual included - Info
Nevermind - [fixed] - (Psyclapse) an access fault removed, some options added, QuitKey for 68000 - Info
Cobra - [fixed] - (Bytec) access fault in SidMon replay routine patched - Info
TFX - [improved] - (Digital Image Design) various performance optimizations - Info
Art Of Chess, The - [improved] - (SPA) supports another version - Info
Back to previous page