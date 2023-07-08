WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
PGA Tour Golf - [improved] - (Electronic Arts) crash on 68000 in NTSC mode fixed - Info
Putty / Silly Putty / Super Putty - [improved] - (System 3) debug code removed from slave - Info
Putty / Silly Putty / Super Putty - [improved] - (System 3) 68000 quitkey support for Silly Putty version fixed, hints and manual added - Info
Exterminator - [updated] - (Audiogenic/Assembly Line) patch rewritten, highscore saving added, keyboard routine fixed, 68000 quitkey support, blitter waits added, trainer options added, source code included - Info
Day of the Viper - [improved] - (Accolade) problem with turbo lift fixed, missing icon for manual added - Info
Crack - [improved] - (Linel) supports another version, some bugs fixed, intro can be skipped - Info
World Cup 90 - [updated] - (Genias) patch rewritten to use files instead of disk image (game needs to be reinstalled) - Info
MiG-29M Super Fulcrum - [improved] - (Domark) another version supported, DMA waits fixed, hints added - Info
Space Quest - [improved] - The Sarien Encounter</a> - (Sierra) default quitkey changed to PrtSc as F10 is used in the game - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/SpaceQuest.html]Info
Conflict - [improved] - The Middle East Political Simulator</a> - (Virgin Mastertronic) another version supported, manual included - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/ConflictMiddleEast.html]Info
World Cup 90 - [improved] - (Genias) byte write to volume register fixed - Info
Star Command - [fixed] - (SSI) the game will be loaded correctly, manual included - Info
Nevermind - [fixed] - (Psyclapse) an access fault removed, some options added, QuitKey for 68000 - Info
Cobra - [fixed] - (Bytec) access fault in SidMon replay routine patched - Info
TFX - [improved] - (Digital Image Design) various performance optimizations - Info
Art Of Chess, The - [improved] - (SPA) supports another version - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 08.07.2023 - 07:50
