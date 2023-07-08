Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b17.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Jul 04 2023
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_29.50.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 03 2023
Pawel Nowak IMP_3.411.lha (Audio/Players) 54 KB / Jul 02 2023
Domenico Lattanzi SilkRAW_2.0.lha (Graphics/Misc) 1 MB / Jul 01 2023
ENCORE Morphiller_1.2.lha (Demoscene/ENCORE) 11 MB / Jun 30 2023
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_5.5.lha (MorphOS-update) 29 MB / Jun 29 2023
J.C. Herran Martin EAQNE-1_2.0.lha (Games/Adventure) 18 MB / Jun 23 2023
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 08.07.2023 - 07:50 by AndreasM
