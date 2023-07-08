Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Transarctica / Arctic Baron - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Best Of Gremlin, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AmigaCD, OCS - 2000
Best Of Gremlin, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD, OCS - 2000
Best Of Gremlin, The - Update the Game manual comments - AmigaCD, OCS - 2000
Best Of Gremlin, The - Upload 1 Game manual - AmigaCD, OCS - 2000
Gilbert Goodmate And The Mushroom Of Phungoria - Update the game page - AGA, ECS
Superfrog - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 1999
Superfrog - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 1999
Superfrog - Upload 0 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 1999
Superfrog - Update the Game manual comments - AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 1999
Superfrog - Upload 1 Game manual - AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 1999
Gilbert Goodmate And The Mushroom Of Phungoria - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS
Gilbert Goodmate And The Mushroom Of Phungoria - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS
Amiga Classix - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AmigaCD - 1998
Amiga Classix - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD - 1998
Fous Du Volant, Les - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grand Prix Master / Aspar Master Grand Prix - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Buggy Boy - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
APB / All Points Bulletin - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Action Fighter - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fous Du Volant, Les - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mutation Gold Compilation: Limited Collectors Edition - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AmigaCD, CD32 - 1998
Mutation Gold Compilation: Limited Collectors Edition - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD, CD32 - 1998
Insanity Fight - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Insanity Fight - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Shadow Of The Beast - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Shadow Of The Beast - Upload 5 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Genetic Species - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCoâDraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
Genetic Species - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCoâDraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
UropaÂ²: The Ulterior Colony / Ulterior Colony - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
UropaÂ²: The Ulterior Colony / Ulterior Colony - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
Final Odyssey: Theseus Verses The Minotaur / Enigma (Vulcan) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
Final Odyssey: Theseus Verses The Minotaur / Enigma (Vulcan) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
Strangers, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Strangers, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Insanity Fight - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Insanity Fight - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Virus Free PD - Create one new publisher page
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Upload 120 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jolyon Myers - Create one new artist page
Flyin' High - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Burnout - Update the game page - AGA - 1997
Theme Park / Sim Theme Park - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Theme Park / Sim Theme Park - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Theme Park / Sim Theme Park - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Theme Park / Sim Theme Park - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wing Commander - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wing Commander - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wing Commander - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wing Commander - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
UFO: Enemy Unknown - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
UFO: Enemy Unknown - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
F-15 Strike Eagle II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
F-15 Strike Eagle II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
FIFA International Soccer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
FIFA International Soccer - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Silent Service II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Railroad Tycoon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Railroad Tycoon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Railroad Tycoon - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
MicroProse Formula One Grand Prix - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
MicroProse Formula One Grand Prix - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blockhead - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Blockhead - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Blockhead - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Burnout - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1997
Burnout - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1997
Tiny Troops - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Tiny Troops - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Bograts: The Puzzling Misadventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Bograts: The Puzzling Misadventure - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Capital Punishment - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Capital Punishment - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Jet Pilot - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Jet Pilot - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms / Total Wormage - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Championship Manager 2 (Including Special Season 96/97 Updates) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1997
Championship Manager 2 (Including Special Season 96/97 Updates) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1997
DNA: The Variety Of Life - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Applaud - Create one new publisher page
DNA: The Variety Of Life - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
DNA: The Variety Of Life - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Kick Off 96 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Kick Off 96 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Tin Toy In The House Of Fun Adventure / Tin Toy Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Tin Toy In The House Of Fun Adventure / Tin Toy Adventure - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Total Football - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Total Football - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Valhalla: Before The War - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Valhalla: Before The War - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Valhalla And The Lord Of Infinity - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Valhalla And The Lord Of Infinity - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Timekeepers / Timeslip - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Timekeepers / Timeslip - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Hillsea Lido - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Hillsea Lido - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Breathless - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Pinball Prelude - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Pinball Prelude - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Pinball Prelude - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Pinball Prelude - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
MegaBall AGA v4.0 / MegaBall 4 / MegaBall Non-AGA v4.0 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
MegaBall AGA v4.0 / MegaBall 4 / MegaBall Non-AGA v4.0 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Breathless - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Ghostbusters II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golden Axe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golden Axe - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Inferior - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1996
Inferior - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1996
Virtual Karting - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Virtual Karting - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Worms - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1995
Worms - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1995
Player Manager 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Player Manager 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Player Manager 2 Extra: The Chase For Glory - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Golden Axe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golden Axe - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pole Position: Formula One Team Manager - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Pole Position: Formula One Team Manager - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Golden Axe - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Player Manager 2 Extra: The Chase For Glory - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Player Manager 2 Extra: The Chase For Glory - Upload 0 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Golden Axe - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Update the Misc screenshot comments - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Golden Axe - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Alien Breed 3D - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling / Arcade Sports - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1995
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling / Arcade Sports - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1995
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling / Arcade Sports - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling / Arcade Sports - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Speris Legacy, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Speris Legacy, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Speris Legacy, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Speris Legacy, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Sega [Sega Enterprises] - Update the publisher page
Obsession - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Colonization - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Colonization - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Touring Car Challenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Touring Car Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Sword Of Honour - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sword Of Honour - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sword Of Honour - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sega [Sega Enterprises] - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 08.07.2023 - 07:50 by AndreasM
Back to previous page