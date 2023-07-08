 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

25
Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.

The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 08.07.2023 - 07:50 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Transarctica / Arctic Baron - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Best Of Gremlin, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AmigaCD, OCS - 2000
Best Of Gremlin, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD, OCS - 2000
Best Of Gremlin, The - Update the Game manual comments - AmigaCD, OCS - 2000
Best Of Gremlin, The - Upload 1 Game manual - AmigaCD, OCS - 2000
Gilbert Goodmate And The Mushroom Of Phungoria - Update the game page - AGA, ECS
Superfrog - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 1999
Superfrog - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 1999
Superfrog - Upload 0 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 1999
Superfrog - Update the Game manual comments - AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 1999
Superfrog - Upload 1 Game manual - AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 1999
Gilbert Goodmate And The Mushroom Of Phungoria - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS
Gilbert Goodmate And The Mushroom Of Phungoria - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS
Amiga Classix - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AmigaCD - 1998
Amiga Classix - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD - 1998
Fous Du Volant, Les - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grand Prix Master / Aspar Master Grand Prix - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Buggy Boy - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
APB / All Points Bulletin - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Action Fighter - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fous Du Volant, Les - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mutation Gold Compilation: Limited Collectors Edition - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AmigaCD, CD32 - 1998
Mutation Gold Compilation: Limited Collectors Edition - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD, CD32 - 1998
Insanity Fight - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Insanity Fight - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Shadow Of The Beast - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Shadow Of The Beast - Upload 5 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Genetic Species - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCoâDraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
Genetic Species - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCoâDraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
UropaÂ²: The Ulterior Colony / Ulterior Colony - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
UropaÂ²: The Ulterior Colony / Ulterior Colony - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
Final Odyssey: Theseus Verses The Minotaur / Enigma (Vulcan) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
Final Odyssey: Theseus Verses The Minotaur / Enigma (Vulcan) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1997
Strangers, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Strangers, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Insanity Fight - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Insanity Fight - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Virus Free PD - Create one new publisher page
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Upload 120 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures of Norris, The / Norris: The Adventure! - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jolyon Myers - Create one new artist page
Flyin' High - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Big Red Adventure, The / Operation Matrioska - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 1997
Burnout - Update the game page - AGA - 1997
Theme Park / Sim Theme Park - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Theme Park / Sim Theme Park - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Theme Park / Sim Theme Park - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Theme Park / Sim Theme Park - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wing Commander - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wing Commander - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wing Commander - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wing Commander - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
UFO: Enemy Unknown - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
UFO: Enemy Unknown - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
F-15 Strike Eagle II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
F-15 Strike Eagle II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
FIFA International Soccer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
FIFA International Soccer - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Silent Service II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Railroad Tycoon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Railroad Tycoon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Railroad Tycoon - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
MicroProse Formula One Grand Prix - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
MicroProse Formula One Grand Prix - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blockhead - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Blockhead - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Blockhead - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Burnout - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1997
Burnout - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1997
Tiny Troops - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Tiny Troops - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Bograts: The Puzzling Misadventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Bograts: The Puzzling Misadventure - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Capital Punishment - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Capital Punishment - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Jet Pilot - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Jet Pilot - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms / Total Wormage - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Championship Manager 2 (Including Special Season 96/97 Updates) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1997
Championship Manager 2 (Including Special Season 96/97 Updates) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1997
DNA: The Variety Of Life - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Applaud - Create one new publisher page
DNA: The Variety Of Life - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
DNA: The Variety Of Life - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Kick Off 96 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Kick Off 96 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Tin Toy In The House Of Fun Adventure / Tin Toy Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Tin Toy In The House Of Fun Adventure / Tin Toy Adventure - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Total Football - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Total Football - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Valhalla: Before The War - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Valhalla: Before The War - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Valhalla And The Lord Of Infinity - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Valhalla And The Lord Of Infinity - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Timekeepers / Timeslip - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Timekeepers / Timeslip - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Hillsea Lido - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Hillsea Lido - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Breathless - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Pinball Prelude - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Pinball Prelude - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Pinball Prelude - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Pinball Prelude - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
MegaBall AGA v4.0 / MegaBall 4 / MegaBall Non-AGA v4.0 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
MegaBall AGA v4.0 / MegaBall 4 / MegaBall Non-AGA v4.0 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Breathless - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Ghostbusters II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golden Axe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golden Axe - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Inferior - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1996
Inferior - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1996
Virtual Karting - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Virtual Karting - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Worms - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1995
Worms - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1995
Player Manager 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Player Manager 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Player Manager 2 Extra: The Chase For Glory - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Golden Axe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golden Axe - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pole Position: Formula One Team Manager - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Pole Position: Formula One Team Manager - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Golden Axe - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Player Manager 2 Extra: The Chase For Glory - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Player Manager 2 Extra: The Chase For Glory - Upload 0 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Golden Axe - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Update the Misc screenshot comments - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Golden Axe - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Alien Breed 3D - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling / Arcade Sports - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1995
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling / Arcade Sports - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1995
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling / Arcade Sports - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling / Arcade Sports - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Speris Legacy, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Speris Legacy, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Speris Legacy, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Speris Legacy, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Sega [Sega Enterprises] - Update the publisher page
Obsession - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Colonization - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Colonization - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Touring Car Challenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Touring Car Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Sword Of Honour - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sword Of Honour - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sword Of Honour - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sega [Sega Enterprises] - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page