The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
worldcup.lha - document/misc - 2.11 - 655 KB - 28.06.2023 - Soccer World Cup statistics 1930-2022
eaqne1.lzx - game/adventure - 2.00 - 18 MB - 24.06.2023 - Adventure detectives, crimes and mysteries
rnoslides.i386-aros.lha - graphics/misc - 0.1 - 2 MB - 02.07.2023 - Create Slideshow of Image Easy
silkraw_aros.lha - graphics/misc - 2.0 - 2 MB - 02.07.2023 - GUI for Dave Coffin's program dcRAW
filesysbox.i386-aros.lha - library/misc - 54.4 - 53 KB - 24.06.2023 - A FUSE compatible file system layer
z_lib.i386-aros.lha - library/misc - 2.1 - 54 KB - 30.06.2023 - Zlib core as a shared library
yam29p1-aros-i386.lha - network/email - 2.9p1 - 3 MB - 26.06.2023 - Email Client 2016 Fixed Verson
yam29p1-aros-ppc.lha - network/email - 2.9p1 - 4 MB - 26.06.2023 - Email Client 2016 Fixed Verson
ssh2fs.i386-aros.lha - network/misc - 53.1 - 94 KB - 28.06.2023 - SSHv2 file system client
Published 08.07.2023 - 07:50 by AndreasM
