*AB SOFORT MIT MEHR SEITEN*
Die deutsche und englische Ausgabe 163 (Juli/August 2023) des Print-Magazines Amiga Future ist heute erschienen und kann direkt bei der Redaktion und im Amiga Fachhandel bestellt werden.
Heft Inhalt:
Preview ASM – Das Computer-Spiel (The Director’s Cut)
Review Boxx 4
Review Cyberpunks 2
Review Ambermoon Advanced
Review Tenebra
Review Board game vs Amiga - Castle Danger
Review Xevious
Review Dr. Fruit
Review Tank Mouse
Review IceDrake
Interview Settle The World Teil 1
Messebericht Ruhrpott Convention (ARC) 2023
Messebericht Amiga User Group Switzerland 2023
Special Demoscene
und vieles, vieles mehr
Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr auf der Amiga Future Homepage.
Heft-Info: app.php/kb/index?c=13
Bestellen: https://www.amigashop.org
http://25.amigafuture.de
https://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
The Amiga Future 163 was released on the July 5th.
Amiga Future Ausgabe 163 erschienen
Published 05.07.2023 - 13:06 by AndreasM
