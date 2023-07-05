 

 

 

Last Magazine

Amiga Future Ausgabe 163 erschienen

Published 05.07.2023 - 13:06 by AndreasM

*AB SOFORT MIT MEHR SEITEN*

Die deutsche und englische Ausgabe 163 (Juli/August 2023) des Print-Magazines Amiga Future ist heute erschienen und kann direkt bei der Redaktion und im Amiga Fachhandel bestellt werden.

Heft Inhalt:

Preview ASM – Das Computer-Spiel (The Director’s Cut)
Review Boxx 4
Review Cyberpunks 2
Review Ambermoon Advanced
Review Tenebra
Review Board game vs Amiga - Castle Danger
Review Xevious
Review Dr. Fruit
Review Tank Mouse
Review IceDrake
Interview Settle The World Teil 1
Messebericht Ruhrpott Convention (ARC) 2023
Messebericht Amiga User Group Switzerland 2023
Special Demoscene

und vieles, vieles mehr

Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr auf der Amiga Future Homepage.

Heft-Info: app.php/kb/index?c=13
Bestellen: https://www.amigashop.org

http://25.amigafuture.de
https://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de

