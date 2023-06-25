Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Amiga Art Contest 2023 Announcement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6puyDv4wH1g
Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga RTG Games II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDYt8QaFZME
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Gold of the Aztecs - AMIGA - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsdH7krZ8iU
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Sword of Sodan - AMIGA - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciwQ4Dyc-UM
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | DUNE (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xd1y8n-Gjwc
Chris Edwards Restoration: Mr T's Amiga 2000 R6 with a GP battery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMRrmaV-e-4
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Dragons Lair - 1983 - Die Arcade und seine Ports und Remakes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgC1xyTYOGI
Commodore History: Was it Jack Tramiel's Commodore? -- Radio edition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvl2o-5IHaU
DragonBox Shop: Die Ultimate-Controller-Serie von 8BitDo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_pKfY4S8GU
GoodThings Development: Kapitel II ( Entwicklungs - Tagebuch )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xV-KqvFIYf8
Lady In Blue (HKvalhe's 8ch Amiga Blues Jazz Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UfAVVrFTB0
Hold and Modify: Make Your Amiga's Video Output Great Again!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e3VuQsRyKQ
Hold and Modify: RTG Modes For Your Amiga Using AGA!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRS6ifR_-Gs
JellyPowered: Amiga stand at Vectorama 2023 - AMIGAAA!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xiOB8k0SXLc
Playing PC Engine games on Amiga - by Lemon Amiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gGUh_qk2gA
Insects In Space Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYfH_pmYM5Q
Carnage Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CntPxALFlo
Acorn Archimedes A5000 mit Aleph One 486SLC - Yesterchips Studio Niederbayern
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2jYz3xvwBk
Retro B8: The Best Ten Ocean Software Commodore Amiga Games Ever Made!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YnA7gedBrU
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): A Tale of 4 Amigas - Part II - Testing, Repair & stuff of 4 Amiga 500s found in the gras
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwrGDEan5FM
RetroMatze: The Shadow Of The Third Moon (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5. *Der dritte Mond (c)*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GT-8PGBraIY
RMC - The Cave: Will the Paint Come Off? Amiga 4000 Restoration | Trash to Treasure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FM4JrIVA2XI
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Anarchy - Floor Demo (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Me7Kqenws-Y
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Exxon and Immortal - New Stuff (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8fTadsDDkE
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Beta5 - Compact #08 (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x92NbayYzEw
Thomaniac: #2043 Amiga Time!...Der Preis ist heiß!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCAbLsilrAM
Thomaniac: #2046 Der CD-RUMtreiber #76: Aminet Set 2 Pt.03 [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szwzwtO5JgA
Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Sprites animate and collide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHrAeP5Eg-4
