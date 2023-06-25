Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Amiga Art Contest 2023 AnnouncementAlex Harkonnen75: Amiga RTG Games IIAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Gold of the Aztecs - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Sword of Sodan - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoCheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | DUNE (1992)Chris Edwards Restoration: Mr T's Amiga 2000 R6 with a GP batteryClassic Videogames LIVE!: Dragons Lair - 1983 - Die Arcade und seine Ports und RemakesCommodore History: Was it Jack Tramiel's Commodore? -- Radio editionDragonBox Shop: Die Ultimate-Controller-Serie von 8BitDoGoodThings Development: Kapitel II ( Entwicklungs - Tagebuch )Lady In Blue (HKvalhe's 8ch Amiga Blues Jazz Edition) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Make Your Amiga's Video Output Great Again!Hold and Modify: RTG Modes For Your Amiga Using AGA!JellyPowered: Amiga stand at Vectorama 2023 - AMIGAAA!Playing PC Engine games on Amiga - by Lemon Amiga.comInsects In Space Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageCarnage Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageAcorn Archimedes A5000 mit Aleph One 486SLC - Yesterchips Studio NiederbayernRetro B8: The Best Ten Ocean Software Commodore Amiga Games Ever Made!RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): A Tale of 4 Amigas - Part II - Testing, Repair & stuff of 4 Amiga 500s found in the grasRetroMatze: The Shadow Of The Third Moon (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5. *Der dritte Mond (c)*RMC - The Cave: Will the Paint Come Off? Amiga 4000 Restoration | Trash to Treasurertiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Anarchy - Floor Demo (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Exxon and Immortal - New Stuff (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Beta5 - Compact #08 (1990)Thomaniac: #2043 Amiga Time!...Der Preis ist heiß!Thomaniac: #2046 Der CD-RUMtreiber #76: Aminet Set 2 Pt.03 [Amiga]Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Sprites animate and collide