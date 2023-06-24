WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Art Of Chess, The - [improved] - (SPA) supports another version - Info
Populous - [fixed] - (Bullfrog) an access fault fixed - Info
Hunt for Red October - [improved] - (Oxford Digital Enterprises) supports german version - Info
Nibby Nibble - [improved] - (Gabriele Roncolato) added trainer, fixed a bug - Info
The Immortal - [improved] - (Electronic Arts) sound fixed for fast machines, 3-button joystick supported - Info - Image
Back To The Future 2 - [fixed] - (Imageworks/Images) unlimited time trainer for level 4 fixed - Info
Light Corridor - [updated] - (Infogrames) patch rewritten, real files used, self-modifying code fixed, support for SPS 526 version, new install script, source code included - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 24.06.2023 - 09:09 by AndreasM
