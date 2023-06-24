Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b16.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Jun 23 2023
J.C. Herran Martin EAQNE-1_2.0.lha (Games/Adventure) 18 MB / Jun 23 2023
BeWorld REminiscence_0.5.1.lha (Games/Adventure) 438 KB / Jun 22 2023
BeWorld SDL_2.28.0_Libraries.lha (Dependencies) 17 MB / Jun 21 2023
Philippe Rimauro NetFS_3.2.lha (Network/Filesystem) 620 KB / Jun 21 2023
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_29.41.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jun 20 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Links_2.29.lha (Network/Web) 7 MB / Jun 16 2023
