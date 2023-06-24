Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Turbo Out Run - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turbo Out Run - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Power Drift - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Power Drift - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Targhan - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Lost Patrol, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rock 'n Roll - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Rock 'n Roll - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
RoboCop - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
RoboCop - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hillsfar - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Hillsfar - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Hillsfar - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dragons Of Flame - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragons Of Flame - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Omega - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Omega - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hard Drivin' - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hard Drivin' - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Advanced Rugby Simulator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS
Advanced Rugby Simulator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS
Advanced Ski Simulator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Advanced Ski Simulator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Nitro Boost Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Nitro Boost Challenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Treasure Island Dizzy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Treasure Island Dizzy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Moonwalker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Moonwalker - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Drivin' Force - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Drivin' Force - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onslaught (Hewson) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Onslaught (Hewson) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Onslaught (Hewson) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
King's Quest IV: The Perils Of Rosella - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
King's Quest IV: The Perils Of Rosella - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Leisure Suit Larry II / Leisure Suit Larry Goes Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Leisure Suit Larry II / Leisure Suit Larry Goes Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Space Quest III: The Pirates Of Pestulon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Space Quest III: The Pirates Of Pestulon - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Galaxy Force II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galaxy Force II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pharaoh / Day Of The Pharaoh - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Pharaoh / Day Of The Pharaoh - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Chase H.Q. - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
F29 Retaliator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Maniac Mansion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Maniac Mansion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Battlehawks 1942 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blood Money - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Star Command - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Star Command - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Stellar Crusade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Stellar Crusade - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Red Lightning - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Red Lightning - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Myth - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Myth - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Ghostbusters II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Triad: Volume 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Triad: Volume 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Fiendish Freddy's Big Top O' Fun - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Shinobi - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Shadow Of The Beast - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Light Force - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Light Force - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Impossible Mission II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Impossible Mission II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
California Games - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
California Games - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Ooze: Creepy Nites - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Cosmic Pirate - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Horse Racing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Horse Racing - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Basketball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Basketball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Skate Of The Art - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Skate Of The Art - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Champ, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Beach Volley - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Xenon 2: Megablast - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
World Class Leader Board - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
World Class Leader Board - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Foundation's Waste - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Foundation's Waste - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Out Run (U.S. Gold) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Out Run (U.S. Gold) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Fire-Brigade: The Battle For Kiev - 1943 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fire-Brigade: The Battle For Kiev - 1943 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Castle Warrior - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Castle Warrior - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Precious Metal - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Precious Metal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Talespin - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Bloodwych - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Bloodwych - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Bloodwych - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Voyager - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Voyager - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Capital Punishment - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Capital Punishment - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Hattrick! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Hattrick! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Fightin' Spirit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Fightin' Spirit - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Primal Rage - Update the Misc screenshot comments - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Primal Rage - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Nemac IV - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, Graffiti, RTG - 1996
Nemac IV - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS, Graffiti, RTG - 1996
Black Viper / Dark Blade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Viper / Dark Blade - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Loom - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Loom - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mag!!! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Mag!!! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Odyssey - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Odyssey - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jaktar: Der Elfenstein - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jaktar: Der Elfenstein - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms / Total Wormage - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Mad News - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Mad News - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Leading Lap / Leading Lap MPV (Moving Point Of View) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Leading Lap / Leading Lap MPV (Moving Point Of View) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Leading Lap / Leading Lap MPV (Moving Point Of View) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Leading Lap / Leading Lap MPV (Moving Point Of View) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Flight Of The Amazon Queen - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Flight Of The Amazon Queen - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Colonization - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Colonization - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Brutal: Paws Of Fury / Paws Of Fury - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Brutal: Paws Of Fury / Paws Of Fury - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Seelenturm, Der - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Seelenturm, Der - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Update the Misc screenshot comments - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Fears - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Fears - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Brain Man - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Brain Man - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
NordlÃ¤nder, Die - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
NordlÃ¤nder, Die - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Ran Trainer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ran Trainer - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Skidmarks - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Reeder, Der - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Reeder, Der - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Flamingo Tours - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Flamingo Tours - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Subwar 2050 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Skeleton Krew - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Biing! - Sex, Intrigen Und Skalpelle - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Biing! - Sex, Intrigen Und Skalpelle - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Shadow Fighter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Shadow Fighter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Shadow Fighter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Shadow Fighter - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jungle Strike (Standard Edition) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jungle Strike (Standard Edition) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jungle Strike (Standard Edition) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
