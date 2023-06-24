 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

25
Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 163 will be released on the 5th July.

The Amiga Future 163 will be released on the 5th July.
The Amiga Future 163 will be released on the 5th July.

The Amiga Future 163 will be released on the 5th July.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 24.06.2023 - 09:09 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Turbo Out Run - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turbo Out Run - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Power Drift - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Power Drift - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Targhan - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Lost Patrol, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rock 'n Roll - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Rock 'n Roll - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
RoboCop - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
RoboCop - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hillsfar - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Hillsfar - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Hillsfar - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dragons Of Flame - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragons Of Flame - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Omega - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Omega - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hard Drivin' - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hard Drivin' - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Advanced Rugby Simulator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS
Advanced Rugby Simulator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS
Advanced Ski Simulator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Advanced Ski Simulator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Nitro Boost Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Nitro Boost Challenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Treasure Island Dizzy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Treasure Island Dizzy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Moonwalker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Moonwalker - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Drivin' Force - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Drivin' Force - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onslaught (Hewson) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Onslaught (Hewson) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Onslaught (Hewson) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
King's Quest IV: The Perils Of Rosella - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
King's Quest IV: The Perils Of Rosella - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Leisure Suit Larry II / Leisure Suit Larry Goes Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Leisure Suit Larry II / Leisure Suit Larry Goes Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Space Quest III: The Pirates Of Pestulon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Space Quest III: The Pirates Of Pestulon - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Galaxy Force II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galaxy Force II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pharaoh / Day Of The Pharaoh - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Pharaoh / Day Of The Pharaoh - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Chase H.Q. - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
F29 Retaliator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Maniac Mansion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Maniac Mansion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Battlehawks 1942 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blood Money - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Star Command - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Star Command - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Stellar Crusade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Stellar Crusade - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Red Lightning - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Red Lightning - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Myth - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Myth - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Ghostbusters II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Triad: Volume 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Triad: Volume 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Fiendish Freddy's Big Top O' Fun - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Shinobi - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Shadow Of The Beast - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Light Force - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Light Force - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Impossible Mission II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Impossible Mission II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
California Games - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
California Games - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Ooze: Creepy Nites - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Cosmic Pirate - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Horse Racing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Horse Racing - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Basketball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Basketball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Skate Of The Art - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Skate Of The Art - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Champ, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Beach Volley - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Xenon 2: Megablast - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
World Class Leader Board - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
World Class Leader Board - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Foundation's Waste - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Foundation's Waste - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Out Run (U.S. Gold) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Out Run (U.S. Gold) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Fire-Brigade: The Battle For Kiev - 1943 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fire-Brigade: The Battle For Kiev - 1943 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Castle Warrior - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Castle Warrior - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Precious Metal - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Precious Metal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Talespin - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Bloodwych - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Bloodwych - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Bloodwych - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Voyager - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Voyager - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Capital Punishment - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Capital Punishment - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Hattrick! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Hattrick! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Fightin' Spirit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Fightin' Spirit - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Primal Rage - Update the Misc screenshot comments - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Primal Rage - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Nemac IV - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, Graffiti, RTG - 1996
Nemac IV - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS, Graffiti, RTG - 1996
Black Viper / Dark Blade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Viper / Dark Blade - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Loom - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Loom - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mag!!! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Mag!!! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Odyssey - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Odyssey - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jaktar: Der Elfenstein - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jaktar: Der Elfenstein - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms / Total Wormage - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Mad News - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Mad News - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Leading Lap / Leading Lap MPV (Moving Point Of View) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Leading Lap / Leading Lap MPV (Moving Point Of View) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Leading Lap / Leading Lap MPV (Moving Point Of View) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Leading Lap / Leading Lap MPV (Moving Point Of View) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Flight Of The Amazon Queen - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Flight Of The Amazon Queen - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Colonization - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Colonization - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Brutal: Paws Of Fury / Paws Of Fury - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Brutal: Paws Of Fury / Paws Of Fury - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Seelenturm, Der - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Seelenturm, Der - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Update the Misc screenshot comments - Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Fears - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Fears - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Brain Man - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Brain Man - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
NordlÃ¤nder, Die - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
NordlÃ¤nder, Die - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Ran Trainer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ran Trainer - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Skidmarks - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Reeder, Der - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Reeder, Der - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
ATR: All Terrain Racing - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Flamingo Tours - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Flamingo Tours - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Subwar 2050 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Skeleton Krew - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Biing! - Sex, Intrigen Und Skalpelle - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Biing! - Sex, Intrigen Und Skalpelle - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Shadow Fighter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Shadow Fighter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Shadow Fighter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Shadow Fighter - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jungle Strike (Standard Edition) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jungle Strike (Standard Edition) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jungle Strike (Standard Edition) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page