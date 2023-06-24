The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
whatiff2.10.lha - document/misc - 2.10 - 1 MB - 19.06.2023 - Magazine on AmigaGuide "June 2023"
easyrpg.i386-aros.lha - game/adventure - 0.6.2.3 - 4 MB - 19.06.2023 - play games created with RPG Maker 2000 and 2003
smb2fs.i386-aros.lha - network/samba - 53.7 - 82 KB - 18.06.2023 - SMB2/3 file system client
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 24.06.2023 - 09:09 by AndreasM
