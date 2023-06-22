Games That Werent schreibt:
Creatures 1 und 2 waren zwei fantastisch, niedliche, aber gewalttätige Titel von Apex Computer Productions, die Anfang der 1990er Jahre von Thalamus veröffentlicht wurden. So beliebt, dass beschlossen wurde, Creatures auf den Amiga und ST zu portieren, wobei eine ZX Spectrum-Version nie veröffentlicht wurde.
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2023/06/creatures-2/
Games That Werent: Creatures 2
Published 22.06.2023 - 12:43 by AndreasM
