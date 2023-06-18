Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga RTG GamesAmiga Retro Development: OldTower. Latest Playable demo!Sword and Sorcery Games - Wizards & Warriors (NES) and Castle Warrior (Amiga) - ARG Presents 267Summer Spike! Amiga Bill & Boat's Beach Volley ReviewAmigos: Everything Amiga 406Amiten TV: AMICRTPi V2.0 - Videojuegos Retro en Monitor CRT VGA a 240p con Raspberry PiChris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 500 r5 1MB Chip ram - Agnus mod how toChris Edwards Restoration: GOODBYE FURIA! JAMES AMIGA 600Doc Mnemonic: Desert course | Lotus Turbo Challenge 2 | AmigaEORetro: Lesestunde: Die RUN 12/85...der erste Amiga...und unzählige Drucker!FairLight TV #79, "We are going to X 2023"Hold and Modify: A600 Mini UpdateHold and Modify: Upgrading The Amiga A600!Infestation Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageStreet Gang Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageAmiga Tips, Secrets and Easter Eggs - Part 3 - by LemonAmiga.comCan Do (Amiga) - Diary of a Game - Part 3Tandon XT - Hardwarespende - Yesterchips MuseumAmiga Tank Mouse - Unboxing Video - Kickstarter - Morgan Just GamesMs Mad Lemon: Terriblefire TF1260 Accelerator for the Amiga 1200RetroGamingMusic: Myth: History In the Making Game Music Cover LiveRetroMatze: The Shadow Of The Third Moon (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4. *Der dritte Mond (b)*RMC - The Cave: Super Rare Retro Pickups ( Amiga / Spectrum / Arcade / Remakes / Vectrex )RobSmithDev: Amiga A590 Repair - Epson Inside!? - Part 2rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Anarchy - Four Bobs (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Euphoria - Tradetro (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Flashtro - Air Supply cracktro (2022)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Hysteria - Yet Another Breathtaking Pack intro (1990)s0y s0y: Temptations Amiga 2023 06 15, NIVEL 5 WIP (Amiga CD32 con 1Mb Fast). 6 niveles de Parallax + scroll.Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #167 - Manu Segura about game development in Spain