Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Matthias Böcker Notch_1.2.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 44 KB / Jun 16 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Links_2.29.lha (Network/Web) 7 MB / Jun 16 2023
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.5.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Jun 14 2023
Papiosaur QuickLaunch_1.0.lha (System/Ambient/Launchbar) 1 MB / Jun 14 2023
Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.15.lha (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Jun 13 2023
jPV^RNO RNOWidgets_1.5.lha (System/Ambient/Commodities) 4 MB / Jun 10 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b14.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Jun 10 2023
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 17.06.2023 - 09:18 by AndreasM
