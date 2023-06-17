Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Jane's Combat Simulations: Fleet Command PC Games 7/99 - 15.06.2023
Interplay Sports Baseball 2000 PC Games 7/99 - 15.06.2023
Actua Pool PC Games 7/99 - 15.06.2023
Ed Hunter PC Games 7/99 - 15.06.2023
Star Trek - The Next Generation: Birth of the Federation PC Games 7/99 - 15.06.2023
Land der Hoffnung PC Games 7/99 - 15.06.2023
TrackMania PC Games 6/2004 - 15.06.2023
Big Mutha Truckers PC Games 6/2003 - 15.06.2023
Historyline 1914-1918 PC Games 12/93 - 15.06.2023
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon PC Games 12/93 - 15.06.2023
Pref Club PC Games 12/93 - 15.06.2023
Microsoft Flight Simulator 5.0 PC Games 12/93 - 15.06.2023
Master of Orion PC Games 12/93 - 15.06.2023
Return to Zork PC Games 12/93 - 15.06.2023
Jurassic Park PC Games 12/93 - 15.06.2023
Artikel: Koreanisches Kraftpaket: GP32 Handheld Man!ac 12/2003 - 12.06.2023
Artikel: iQue - Nintendo-Konsole mit Grips Man!ac 2/2004 - 12.06.2023
Artikel: Fünf Profis für ein Halleluja? Happy Computer 2/84 - 12.06.2023
Artikel: Very British, Indeed Happy Computer 9/84 - 12.06.2023
PC pur 11/89 - 12.06.2023
PC pur 1/90 - 12.06.2023
PC pur 2/90 - 12.06.2023
PC pur 3/90 - 12.06.2023
PC pur 4/90 - 12.06.2023
PC pur 6/90 - 12.06.2023
PC pur 7/90 - 12.06.2023
Star Trek - The Next Generation: A Final Unity PC Games 7/95 - 11.06.2023
Zig-Zag PC Games 7/95 - 11.06.2023
Links 386 CD PC Games 7/95 - 11.06.2023
Manic Karts PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
Space Bucks PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
Red Ghost PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
Earthsiege 2 PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
Absolute Zero PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
Arcade America PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
Big Red Racing PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
Angel Devoid: Face of the Enemy PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
NFL Quarterback Club 96 PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
NBA Live 96 PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
Sea Legends PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
Skat 2095 PC Games 4/96 - 11.06.2023
Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Man!ac 10/2003 - 09.06.2023
Mission: Impossible - Operation Surma Man!ac 1/2004 - 09.06.2023
Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare Man!ac 12/2001 - 09.06.2023
Crazy Taxi Man!ac 6/2002 - 09.06.2023
Batman: Vengeance Man!ac 6/2002 - 09.06.2023
Driven Man!ac 6/2002 - 09.06.2023
Disney's Tarzan: Freeride Man!ac 6/2002 - 09.06.2023
Disney's Donald Duck: "Qu@ck Att@ck"?*! Man!ac 6/2002 - 09.06.2023
Wimbledon Championship Tennis Man!ac 12/93 - 09.06.2023
Madden NFL '94 Man!ac 12/93 - 09.06.2023
Super Baseball 2020 Man!ac 12/93 - 09.06.2023
Nigel Mansell's World Championship Man!ac 12/93 - 09.06.2023
Sonic CD Man!ac 12/93 - 09.06.2023
Congo's Caper Man!ac 12/93 - 09.06.2023
Blues Brothers, The: Jukebox Adventure Man!ac 12/93 - 09.06.2023
