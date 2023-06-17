 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

25
Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 17.06.2023 - 09:18 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Ambermoon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Amberstar - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Goal! / 90 Minutes - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
F29 Retaliator - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
F29 Retaliator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
F29 Retaliator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cosmo Ranger: S.O.L. AD 2000 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Cosmo Ranger: S.O.L. AD 2000 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Full Metal Planete - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Full Metal Planete - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Full Metal Planete - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Graphic Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Graphic Adventure - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure / Indiana Jones Y La Ultima Cruzada: Aventura Grafica / Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: Das Graphic Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure / Indiana Jones Y La Ultima Cruzada: Aventura Grafica / Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: Das Graphic Adventure - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Sim City / Micropolis - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Sim City / Micropolis - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Sim City / Micropolis - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hard Drivin' - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hard Drivin' - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hard Drivin' - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chinese Karate - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Chinese Karate - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Chinese Karate - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Stadt Der LÃ¶wen, Die - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stadt Der LÃ¶wen, Die - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rings Of Medusa - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Future Wars: Time Travellers / Future Wars: Adventures In Time - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Future Wars: Time Travellers / Future Wars: Adventures In Time - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Future Wars: Time Travellers / Future Wars: Adventures In Time - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Tie-Break - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Pipe Mania - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Amidar500 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Dyter-07 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dyter-07 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Trash - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Trash - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Western Games - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Western Games - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
U.S.S. John Young - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
U.S.S. John Young - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tom & Jerry / Tom & Jerry 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tom & Jerry / Tom & Jerry 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Blue Angel 69 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blue Angel 69 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Cyber World - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyber World - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
North Sea Inferno, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
North Sea Inferno, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Siedler, Die - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Siedler, Die - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Siedler, Die - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Siedler, Die - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
B.A.T. II / Koshan Conspiracy, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Maniac Mansion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Maniac Mansion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Graphic Adventure - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Graphic Adventure - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Spirit Of Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Nicky II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Nicky II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Nicky Boom - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Nicky Boom - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fantastic Voyage - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fantastic Voyage - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Galaxian - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2023
Galaxian - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Galaxian - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Prospector In The Mazes Of Xor / Prospector - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Star Control - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Control - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Control - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Zynaps - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zork III: The Dungeon Master - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Zork III: The Dungeon Master - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Zork II: The Wizard Of Frobozz - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Zork II: The Wizard Of Frobozz - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Xevious / Super Xevious - Update the game page - ECS - 2023
Kulman - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kulman - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Fizyka (EXE) / Korepetytor z Fizyki - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Gramatyka / Korepetytor z Gramatyki Jezyka Polskiego - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Lost In Mine - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lost In Mine - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Legion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Legion - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Liga Polska Manager '96 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Liga Polska Manager '96 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lazarus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lazarus - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Liga Polska - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Liga Polska - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Laser World - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Laser World - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lasermania 2 - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lasermania 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lasermania 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lasermania - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lasermania - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lasermania - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lasermania - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kupiec - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kupiec - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kulman - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kulman - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Krzyzowka - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Krzyzowka - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kosci Zostaly Rzucone - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kosci Zostaly Rzucone - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kosmobit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kosmobit - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gramatyka / Korepetytor z Gramatyki Jezyka Polskiego - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Gramatyka / Korepetytor z Gramatyki Jezyka Polskiego - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Gramatyka / Korepetytor z Gramatyki Jezyka Polskiego - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Konstruktor - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Konstruktor - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Komputerowa Fortunka - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Komputerowa Fortunka - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
King Kong - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
King Kong - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Karciarz - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Karciarz - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kajko i Kokosz - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kajko i Kokosz - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kaczka - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kaczka - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jurajski Sen - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jurajski Sen - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Janosik - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Janosik - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Inferior - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Inferior - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Historia Polski - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Historia Polski - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Historia Polski - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Historia Polski - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Heliosfera - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Heliosfera - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Historia Klasa 8 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Historia Klasa 8 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Historia Powszechna - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Historia Powszechna - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zombi - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Zombi - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Will Harvey's Zany Golf / Zany Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Will Harvey's Zany Golf / Zany Golf - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
LC.WaÃ¯kiki - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
LC.WaÃ¯kiki - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Z-Out / Wargate - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Z-Out / Wargate - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
LC.WaÃ¯kiki - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Yuppi's Revenge - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Yuppi's Revenge - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Yolanda: The Ultimate Challenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Yolanda: The Ultimate Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Xybots - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
LC.WaÃ¯kiki - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Xybots - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Xybots - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Xybots - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Xybots - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Xenophobe - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page