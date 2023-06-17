Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Ambermoon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Amberstar - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Goal! / 90 Minutes - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Plan 9 From Outer Space - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
F29 Retaliator - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
F29 Retaliator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
F29 Retaliator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cosmo Ranger: S.O.L. AD 2000 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Cosmo Ranger: S.O.L. AD 2000 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Full Metal Planete - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Full Metal Planete - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Full Metal Planete - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Graphic Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Graphic Adventure - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure / Indiana Jones Y La Ultima Cruzada: Aventura Grafica / Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: Das Graphic Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure / Indiana Jones Y La Ultima Cruzada: Aventura Grafica / Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: Das Graphic Adventure - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Sim City / Micropolis - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Sim City / Micropolis - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Sim City / Micropolis - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hard Drivin' - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hard Drivin' - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hard Drivin' - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chinese Karate - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Chinese Karate - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Chinese Karate - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Stadt Der LÃ¶wen, Die - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stadt Der LÃ¶wen, Die - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rings Of Medusa - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Future Wars: Time Travellers / Future Wars: Adventures In Time - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Future Wars: Time Travellers / Future Wars: Adventures In Time - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Future Wars: Time Travellers / Future Wars: Adventures In Time - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Tie-Break - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Pipe Mania - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Amidar500 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Dyter-07 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dyter-07 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Trash - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Trash - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Western Games - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Western Games - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
U.S.S. John Young - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
U.S.S. John Young - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tom & Jerry / Tom & Jerry 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tom & Jerry / Tom & Jerry 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Blue Angel 69 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blue Angel 69 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Cyber World - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyber World - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
North Sea Inferno, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
North Sea Inferno, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Siedler, Die - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Siedler, Die - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Siedler, Die - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Siedler, Die - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
B.A.T. II / Koshan Conspiracy, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Maniac Mansion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Maniac Mansion - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Graphic Adventure - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Graphic Adventure - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Spirit Of Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Nicky II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Nicky II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Nicky Boom - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Nicky Boom - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fantastic Voyage - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fantastic Voyage - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Galaxian - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2023
Galaxian - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Galaxian - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Prospector In The Mazes Of Xor / Prospector - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Star Control - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Control - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Control - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Zynaps - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zork III: The Dungeon Master - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Zork III: The Dungeon Master - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Zork II: The Wizard Of Frobozz - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Zork II: The Wizard Of Frobozz - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Xevious / Super Xevious - Update the game page - ECS - 2023
Kulman - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kulman - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Fizyka (EXE) / Korepetytor z Fizyki - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Gramatyka / Korepetytor z Gramatyki Jezyka Polskiego - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Lost In Mine - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lost In Mine - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Legion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Legion - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Liga Polska Manager '96 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Liga Polska Manager '96 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lazarus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lazarus - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Liga Polska - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Liga Polska - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Laser World - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Laser World - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lasermania 2 - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lasermania 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lasermania 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lasermania - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lasermania - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lasermania - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lasermania - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kupiec - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kupiec - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kulman - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kulman - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Krzyzowka - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Krzyzowka - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kosci Zostaly Rzucone - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kosci Zostaly Rzucone - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kosmobit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kosmobit - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gramatyka / Korepetytor z Gramatyki Jezyka Polskiego - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Gramatyka / Korepetytor z Gramatyki Jezyka Polskiego - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Gramatyka / Korepetytor z Gramatyki Jezyka Polskiego - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Konstruktor - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Konstruktor - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Komputerowa Fortunka - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Komputerowa Fortunka - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
King Kong - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
King Kong - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Karciarz - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Karciarz - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kajko i Kokosz - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kajko i Kokosz - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kaczka - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kaczka - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jurajski Sen - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jurajski Sen - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Janosik - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Janosik - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Inferior - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Inferior - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Historia Polski - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Historia Polski - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Historia Polski - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Historia Polski - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Heliosfera - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Heliosfera - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Historia Klasa 8 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Historia Klasa 8 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Historia Powszechna - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Historia Powszechna - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zombi - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Zombi - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zero Gravity (EAS) - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Will Harvey's Zany Golf / Zany Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Will Harvey's Zany Golf / Zany Golf - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
LC.WaÃ¯kiki - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
LC.WaÃ¯kiki - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Z-Out / Wargate - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Z-Out / Wargate - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
LC.WaÃ¯kiki - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Yuppi's Revenge - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Yuppi's Revenge - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Yolanda: The Ultimate Challenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Yolanda: The Ultimate Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Xybots - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
LC.WaÃ¯kiki - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Xybots - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Xybots - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Xybots - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Xybots - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Xenophobe - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 17.06.2023 - 09:18 by AndreasM
Back to previous page