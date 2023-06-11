 

 

 

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 11.06.2023 - 11:16 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Adding four IDE Channels and a CD-ROM to my Amiga 4000

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0AiJb9nlkhk


Alles Spielkram: Amiga 1200 Elkos tauschen - Basics

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnQyPhSmKEM


Alles Spielkram: DAS ist die HI-SCORE - das Gaming Center in Hannover

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6LI1JfsPh4


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Galaxian500 - AMIGA - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU3CFJQ0Bas


Amigos Retro Gaming: Every Amiga Baseball Game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JghFHOdq2QY


Bubble and Squeak - 'Tude ruins everything. Amigos: Everything Amiga 405

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jydXSRtwMQ


basementApe: Rastan Amiga - Level 1-B

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWkHGFuH6IQ


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | ROBOCOP 3 (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kz0u3ZboQnU


Chris Edwards Restoration: Error 404 Amiga not found...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJoFRTjmJ00


Commodore Users Europe: Lair of the Lich King - game for CBM-II B-series - Micah Bly * Commodore Users Europe * 03 Jun 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMISW1RO-Rk


Commodore Users Europe: Amiblitz - BASIC for Amiga - Sven Droge * Commodore Users Europe * 03rd of June 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9bb_x9HJzE


Commodore Users Europe: giftopetscii tool - Arturo Dente (Back to the 8 bit) * Commodore Users Europe * 03rd of June 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_G9ThO2-Mw


Commodore Users Europe: GEKKO C64 Emulator - Gennaro Gekko Coda * Commodore Users Europe * 03rd of June 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkj_kFdLqT8


EORetro: Unboxing: Eine gespendete Amiga-Tank-Maus in Gelb

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8JAlLfCiiM


FairLight TV #78A, X 2023 interview with Rob Hubbard.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buAtHQ_J80g


FairLight TV #78B, X 2023 Concert with Susanna Viljanmaa, Romeo Knight, Jeroen Tel and Reyn Ouwehand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PL0CR_ZPMaY


FairLight TV #78C, X 2023 The end of the Rubicon saga ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xiipbbvwqvk


Formula: LEGO Commodore Amiga 600 Laptop - Complete

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aG79SruI5o


Geezer Games - Awesome Amiga Homebrew Games: FAFO Life hacks with Geezer Games | Featuring the Amiga scene

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_545L8xdWSY


Crockett's Theme (HKvalhe's 4ch Realistic Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=my7mMCH1mYw


Hold and Modify: PROPER Amiga Aspect and Scaling for WinUAE!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgChsoxb8g4


Hold and Modify: Was THIS Amiga the TRUE successor to the C64?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wHaCOSD5pc


it's a P/XEL thing: 23 Unforgettable Commodore Amiga Exclusives | Gaming Gems You Can't Miss!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjyYe8IL0Io


JellyPowered: RNOWidgets for MorphOS and AmigaOS4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09pzl2mNeYg


Peter Beardsley's International Football Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gR-RqTAoAxk


LemonTubeAmiga: Playing GameBoy games on Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QQtwlw2oJw


LemonTubeAmiga: Can Do - Diary of a Game - Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucCg5w1AjJI


Manga 303: Napalm ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqFn5j0aL5s


Manga 303: Alien Breed 3D 2 XeniumCore ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_F1ipScWX40


Manga 303: Black Stone AGA patched ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwbU8bA1vZE


Manga 303: Napalm AGA patched ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yiPkbL4wObI


Mister JBAM: [Analogue Pocket] PCB Super Contrat + Update Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hv3TpAPrHI


Ms Mad Lemon: Fun with the Yamaha SY22, Polyend Tracker, Amiga and C64

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2DqLwdjDEg


Old School Game Blog: Axel Software - 10th Intro Anniversary on Aminet - Amiga Intro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFDTVnpNWG8


Phaze 101 - Showing games of the Retro Snake Game Jam organised by Retro Programmers Inside (RPI)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vITEfdVtDE


Pixel Cherry Ninja: NEW AMIGA CORE with HDD support PUBLIC RELEASE | Analogue Pocket | TUTORIAL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alV26f_B8ck


RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): A Tale of 4 Amigas - Part I - What's in the box? Testing, Repair & stuff

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlnuCiApuZE


Retro und Games: Retro Games im Urlaub (Amiga Edition)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiLi2wzF2qs


RetroGamingMusic: Paperboy C64 Music by Mark Cooksey played live by ear

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPYtsUSnlpU


RetroMatze: The Shadow Of The Third Moon (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3. *Der dritte Mond (a)*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmBvIC4AeEE


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Beyond Force - Twisted Wriggler (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiXztThFABk


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Phenomena - Mental Distortion (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTmrX9yeO3c


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Scoopex - Alien (1995)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LUlSsOdtQ8


Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Working With Sprites Again!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IJ06Tqvsx4

