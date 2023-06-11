Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Adding four IDE Channels and a CD-ROM to my Amiga 4000Alles Spielkram: Amiga 1200 Elkos tauschen - BasicsAlles Spielkram: DAS ist die HI-SCORE - das Gaming Center in HannoverAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Galaxian500 - AMIGA - 720Amigos Retro Gaming: Every Amiga Baseball GameBubble and Squeak - 'Tude ruins everything. Amigos: Everything Amiga 405basementApe: Rastan Amiga - Level 1-BCheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | ROBOCOP 3 (1992)Chris Edwards Restoration: Error 404 Amiga not found...Commodore Users Europe: Lair of the Lich King - game for CBM-II B-series - Micah Bly * Commodore Users Europe * 03 Jun 2023Commodore Users Europe: Amiblitz - BASIC for Amiga - Sven Droge * Commodore Users Europe * 03rd of June 2023Commodore Users Europe: giftopetscii tool - Arturo Dente (Back to the 8 bit) * Commodore Users Europe * 03rd of June 2023Commodore Users Europe: GEKKO C64 Emulator - Gennaro Gekko Coda * Commodore Users Europe * 03rd of June 2023EORetro: Unboxing: Eine gespendete Amiga-Tank-Maus in GelbFairLight TV #78A, X 2023 interview with Rob Hubbard.FairLight TV #78B, X 2023 Concert with Susanna Viljanmaa, Romeo Knight, Jeroen Tel and Reyn OuwehandFairLight TV #78C, X 2023 The end of the Rubicon saga ?Formula: LEGO Commodore Amiga 600 Laptop - CompleteGeezer Games - Awesome Amiga Homebrew Games: FAFO Life hacks with Geezer Games | Featuring the Amiga sceneCrockett's Theme (HKvalhe's 4ch Realistic Amiga Edition) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: PROPER Amiga Aspect and Scaling for WinUAE!Hold and Modify: Was THIS Amiga the TRUE successor to the C64?it's a P/XEL thing: 23 Unforgettable Commodore Amiga Exclusives | Gaming Gems You Can't Miss!JellyPowered: RNOWidgets for MorphOS and AmigaOS4Peter Beardsley's International Football Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageLemonTubeAmiga: Playing GameBoy games on AmigaLemonTubeAmiga: Can Do - Diary of a Game - Part 2Manga 303: Napalm ( Amiga )Manga 303: Alien Breed 3D 2 XeniumCore ( Amiga )Manga 303: Black Stone AGA patched ( Amiga )Manga 303: Napalm AGA patched ( Amiga )Mister JBAM: [Analogue Pocket] PCB Super Contrat + Update AmigaMs Mad Lemon: Fun with the Yamaha SY22, Polyend Tracker, Amiga and C64Old School Game Blog: Axel Software - 10th Intro Anniversary on Aminet - Amiga IntroPhaze 101 - Showing games of the Retro Snake Game Jam organised by Retro Programmers Inside (RPI)Pixel Cherry Ninja: NEW AMIGA CORE with HDD support PUBLIC RELEASE | Analogue Pocket | TUTORIALRETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): A Tale of 4 Amigas - Part I - What's in the box? Testing, Repair & stuffRetro und Games: Retro Games im Urlaub (Amiga Edition)RetroGamingMusic: Paperboy C64 Music by Mark Cooksey played live by earRetroMatze: The Shadow Of The Third Moon (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3. *Der dritte Mond (a)*rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Beyond Force - Twisted Wriggler (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Phenomena - Mental Distortion (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Scoopex - Alien (1995)Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Working With Sprites Again!