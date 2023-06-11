Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Adding four IDE Channels and a CD-ROM to my Amiga 4000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0AiJb9nlkhk
Alles Spielkram: Amiga 1200 Elkos tauschen - Basics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnQyPhSmKEM
Alles Spielkram: DAS ist die HI-SCORE - das Gaming Center in Hannover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6LI1JfsPh4
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Galaxian500 - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU3CFJQ0Bas
Amigos Retro Gaming: Every Amiga Baseball Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JghFHOdq2QY
Bubble and Squeak - 'Tude ruins everything. Amigos: Everything Amiga 405
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jydXSRtwMQ
basementApe: Rastan Amiga - Level 1-B
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWkHGFuH6IQ
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | ROBOCOP 3 (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kz0u3ZboQnU
Chris Edwards Restoration: Error 404 Amiga not found...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJoFRTjmJ00
Commodore Users Europe: Lair of the Lich King - game for CBM-II B-series - Micah Bly * Commodore Users Europe * 03 Jun 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMISW1RO-Rk
Commodore Users Europe: Amiblitz - BASIC for Amiga - Sven Droge * Commodore Users Europe * 03rd of June 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9bb_x9HJzE
Commodore Users Europe: giftopetscii tool - Arturo Dente (Back to the 8 bit) * Commodore Users Europe * 03rd of June 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_G9ThO2-Mw
Commodore Users Europe: GEKKO C64 Emulator - Gennaro Gekko Coda * Commodore Users Europe * 03rd of June 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkj_kFdLqT8
EORetro: Unboxing: Eine gespendete Amiga-Tank-Maus in Gelb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8JAlLfCiiM
FairLight TV #78A, X 2023 interview with Rob Hubbard.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buAtHQ_J80g
FairLight TV #78B, X 2023 Concert with Susanna Viljanmaa, Romeo Knight, Jeroen Tel and Reyn Ouwehand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PL0CR_ZPMaY
FairLight TV #78C, X 2023 The end of the Rubicon saga ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xiipbbvwqvk
Formula: LEGO Commodore Amiga 600 Laptop - Complete
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aG79SruI5o
Geezer Games - Awesome Amiga Homebrew Games: FAFO Life hacks with Geezer Games | Featuring the Amiga scene
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_545L8xdWSY
Crockett's Theme (HKvalhe's 4ch Realistic Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=my7mMCH1mYw
Hold and Modify: PROPER Amiga Aspect and Scaling for WinUAE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgChsoxb8g4
Hold and Modify: Was THIS Amiga the TRUE successor to the C64?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wHaCOSD5pc
it's a P/XEL thing: 23 Unforgettable Commodore Amiga Exclusives | Gaming Gems You Can't Miss!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjyYe8IL0Io
JellyPowered: RNOWidgets for MorphOS and AmigaOS4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09pzl2mNeYg
Peter Beardsley's International Football Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gR-RqTAoAxk
LemonTubeAmiga: Playing GameBoy games on Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QQtwlw2oJw
LemonTubeAmiga: Can Do - Diary of a Game - Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucCg5w1AjJI
Manga 303: Napalm ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqFn5j0aL5s
Manga 303: Alien Breed 3D 2 XeniumCore ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_F1ipScWX40
Manga 303: Black Stone AGA patched ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwbU8bA1vZE
Manga 303: Napalm AGA patched ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yiPkbL4wObI
Mister JBAM: [Analogue Pocket] PCB Super Contrat + Update Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hv3TpAPrHI
Ms Mad Lemon: Fun with the Yamaha SY22, Polyend Tracker, Amiga and C64
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2DqLwdjDEg
Old School Game Blog: Axel Software - 10th Intro Anniversary on Aminet - Amiga Intro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFDTVnpNWG8
Phaze 101 - Showing games of the Retro Snake Game Jam organised by Retro Programmers Inside (RPI)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vITEfdVtDE
Pixel Cherry Ninja: NEW AMIGA CORE with HDD support PUBLIC RELEASE | Analogue Pocket | TUTORIAL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alV26f_B8ck
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): A Tale of 4 Amigas - Part I - What's in the box? Testing, Repair & stuff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlnuCiApuZE
Retro und Games: Retro Games im Urlaub (Amiga Edition)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiLi2wzF2qs
RetroGamingMusic: Paperboy C64 Music by Mark Cooksey played live by ear
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPYtsUSnlpU
RetroMatze: The Shadow Of The Third Moon (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3. *Der dritte Mond (a)*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmBvIC4AeEE
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Beyond Force - Twisted Wriggler (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiXztThFABk
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Phenomena - Mental Distortion (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTmrX9yeO3c
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Scoopex - Alien (1995)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LUlSsOdtQ8
Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Working With Sprites Again!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IJ06Tqvsx4
