WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Racter - [improved] - (Inrac) slave supports multiple main game dirnames, install script updated - Info
Sensible World of Soccer - [improved] - (Sensible Software) fixed save operations, workaround for random access fault - Info
Starflight - [improved] - (Electronic Arts) protection properly removed - Info
Chambers of Shaolin - [updated] - (Thalion) pazch rewritten, CD32 version is supported now, problem with endlessly repeating Thalion intro fixed, SMC fixed - Info
Pool Of Radiance - [fixed] - (SSI) accesses fault fixed - Info
Paladin - [improved] - (Omnitrend Software) supports version 1.0 - Info
Published 10.06.2023 - 09:50 by AndreasM
