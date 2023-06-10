Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
jPV^RNO RNOXfer_1.4.lha (Network/FTP) 3 MB / Jun 08 2023
BeWorld OttoMatic_4.0.1.lha (Games/Action) 143 MB / Jun 08 2023
BeWorld Nanosaur2_2.1.0.lha (Games/Action) 113 MB / Jun 07 2023
BeWorld Nanosaur_1.4.4.lha (Games/Action) 15 MB / Jun 07 2023
BeWorld MightyMike_3.0.2.lha (Games/Action) 27 MB / Jun 07 2023
BeWorld CroMagRally_3.0.0.lha (Games/Race) 123 MB / Jun 06 2023
BeWorld Bugdom_1.3.3.lha (Games/Action) 47 MB / Jun 06 2023
BeWorld BillyFrontier_1.1.0.lha (Games/Action) 83 MB / Jun 06 2023
Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.14.lha (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Jun 05 2023
Bernd Assenmacher Image2PDF_2.2.lha (Graphics/Convert) 2 MB / Jun 05 2023
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Back to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 10.06.2023 - 09:50 by AndreasM
Back to previous page