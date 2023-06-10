Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Ghostly Grammar - Update the game page - OCS
Ghostly Grammar - Create one new game page - OCS
Western European Tour Scenery Disk (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Western European Tour Scenery Disk (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Western European Tour Scenery Disk (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Western European Tour Scenery Disk (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Upload 5 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Western European Tour Scenery Disk (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Western European Tour Scenery Disk (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Japan Scenery Disk (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Subbuteo: The Computer Game - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Subbuteo: The Computer Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Subbuteo: The Computer Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stunt Car Racer - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Stunt Car Racer - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Stunt Car Racer - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Stunt Car Racer - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Stunt Car Racer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
S.T.U.N. Runner - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
S.T.U.N. Runner - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Shadow Of The Beast - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Shadow Of The Beast - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Never Mind - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Triad Volume 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Triad Volume 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Triad Volume 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1989
Stryx - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Strip Poker II+ Data Disk #1: Beverley & Dawn - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Strip Poker II+ Data Disk #1: Beverley & Dawn - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Street Fighter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Street Fighter - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Strip Poker II+ / Strip Poker II (Anco) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Strip Poker II+ / Strip Poker II (Anco) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Deluxe Strip Poker / Strip Poker II: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Deluxe Strip Poker / Strip Poker II: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Deluxe Strip Poker / Strip Poker II: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Deluxe Strip Poker / Strip Poker II: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Striker (Rage) - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Striker (Rage) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Striker (Rage) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Strikefleet - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Strikefleet - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Strikefleet - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Strike Force Harrier - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Strike Force Harrier - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Strike Force Harrier - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Strider II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Strider II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Strider II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Strider II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Strider - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Strider - Upload 6 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Strider - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Street Hockey - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Street Hockey - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Street Fighter II: The World Warrior - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Street Fighter II: The World Warrior - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Street Fighter II: The World Warrior - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Street Fighter - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Road Blasters - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Road Blasters - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Storm Master - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Storm Master - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Storm Master - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bobo / Stir Crazy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Bobo / Stir Crazy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Steve Davis World Snooker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Steve Davis World Snooker - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Steve Davis World Snooker - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Steve Davis World Snooker - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Steigar - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Steigar - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Steel - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Steel - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Steel - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Steel - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Steel - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Star Trash - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Trash - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Trash - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
StarRay - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
StarRay - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Starglider 2 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Starglider 2 - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Starglider 2 - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Starglider 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Starglider 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Starglider - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Starcross - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Starcross - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Starblade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Starblade - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Starblade - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Starblaze - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Starblaze - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Starblaze - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Starblaze - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back / Empire Strikes Back, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back / Empire Strikes Back, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back / Empire Strikes Back, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi / Star Wars: Die RÃ¼ckkehr Der Jedi-Ritter / Return Of The Jedi - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi / Star Wars: Die RÃ¼ckkehr Der Jedi-Ritter / Return Of The Jedi - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi / Star Wars: Die RÃ¼ckkehr Der Jedi-Ritter / Return Of The Jedi - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Spy Who Loved Me, The / EspÃa Que Me Amo, La / Spion Der Mich Liebte, Der / Espion Qui M'Aimait, L' / Spia Che Mi Amava, La - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spy Who Loved Me, The / EspÃa Que Me Amo, La / Spion Der Mich Liebte, Der / Espion Qui M'Aimait, L' / Spia Che Mi Amava, La - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spy Who Loved Me, The / EspÃa Que Me Amo, La / Spion Der Mich Liebte, Der / Espion Qui M'Aimait, L' / Spia Che Mi Amava, La - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Wars Trilogy - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Star Wars Trilogy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Star Wars - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Star Wars - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Star Goose! - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Star Goose! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Starflight - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Starflight - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Spy Who Loved Me, The / EspÃa Que Me Amo, La / Spion Der Mich Liebte, Der / Espion Qui M'Aimait, L' / Spia Che Mi Amava, La - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spy Who Loved Me, The / EspÃa Que Me Amo, La / Spion Der Mich Liebte, Der / Espion Qui M'Aimait, L' / Spia Che Mi Amava, La - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Fleet I: The War Begins! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Star Fleet I: The War Begins! - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Star Fleet I: The War Begins! - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Star Fleet I: The War Begins! - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Spy Who Loved Me, The / EspÃa Que Me Amo, La / Spion Der Mich Liebte, Der / Espion Qui M'Aimait, L' / Spia Che Mi Amava, La - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Breaker - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Star Breaker - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Star Breaker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Stack Up - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stack Up - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chopper Duel - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2023
Chopper Duel - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2023
Chopper Duel - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Artifex - Create one new artist page
Addict - Create one new artist page
Fabio Ciucci - Create one new artist page
iZero - Create one new artist page
Chopper Duel - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Stable Masters II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stable Masters II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Spy Vs Spy 3: Arctic Antics - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Spy Vs Spy 3: Arctic Antics - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Spy Vs Spy 3: Arctic Antics - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Spy Vs Spy 3: Arctic Antics - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Spy Vs Spy 3: Arctic Antics - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Spy Vs Spy 2: The Island Caper - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Spy Vs Spy 2: The Island Caper - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Spy Vs Spy 2: The Island Caper - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Spy Vs Spy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Spy Vs Spy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Spitting Image - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Spindizzy Worlds / Spindizzy II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spindizzy Worlds / Spindizzy II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spindizzy Worlds / Spindizzy II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spidertronic - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Spidertronic - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Special Forces - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Special Forces - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Spherical - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Spherical - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Spherical - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Spellfire The Sorceror / Spellfire The Sorcerer - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spellfire The Sorceror / Spellfire The Sorcerer - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spellbound - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spellbound - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spellbound - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spellbound - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Speedboat Assassins / Speedboat Assassin / 3D Boat Assassin - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Speedboat Assassins / Speedboat Assassin / 3D Boat Assassin - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Ortografia Dla Kazdego - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ortografia Dla Kazdego - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ortografia Dla Kazdego - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Speedball - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Ortograf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ortograf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ortograf - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ortograf - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Speedball - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Ortos - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 10.06.2023 - 09:50 by AndreasM
Back to previous page