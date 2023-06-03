Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
seq.lha - audio/misc - 2.7 - 419 KB - 29.05.2023 - MIDI sequencer
amissl-sdk.lha - development/misc - 5.9 - 2 MB - 31.05.2023 - SDK for AmiSSL
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 29.4 - 5 MB - 26.05.2023 - Signetics-based machines emulator
supermario64_gl4es.lha - game/platform - 1.257 - 8 MB - 28.05.2023 - Super Mario 64 GL4ES
supermario64_mgl.lha - game/platform - 1.257 - 7 MB - 28.05.2023 - Super Mario 64 MiniGL
amissl.lha - library/misc - 5.9 - 3 MB - 31.05.2023 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
smb2fs.lha - network/samba - 53.6 - 128 KB - 26.05.2023 - Filesystem for accessing files using SMB2/3
lharchiver.lha - utility/archive - 1.11 - 5 MB - 29.05.2023 - Create LhA archives intuitively
cpubench.lha - utility/benchmark - - 2 MB - 26.05.2023 - A set of CPU benchmarks
sploinergui.lha - utility/workbench - 1.0 - 2 MB - 26.05.2023 - A GUI for Sploiner command
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 03.06.2023 - 11:27 by AndreasM
Back to previous page