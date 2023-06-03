 

 

 

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 03.06.2023 - 11:27 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Jacek Piszczek Image Wayfarer_5.4.lha (MorphOS-update) 29 MB / May 31 2023
Image Thomas Igracki Image WebRadio_3.0.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 263 KB / May 31 2023
Image MorphOS Team Image OpenSSL3.library_7.0.lha (MorphOS-update) 1 MB / May 30 2023
Image Thomas Igracki Image AppLauncher_2.5.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 42 KB / May 29 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Neatvi_11.lha (Text/Edit) 115 KB / May 28 2023
Image James Jacobs
 Image ReAction_1.0a.lha (Dependencies) 282 KB / May 28 2023
Image James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image AmiArcadia_29.40.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / May 28 2023
Image Bernd Assenmacher Image LHArchiver_1.11.lha (Files/Archive) 1 MB / May 28 2023
Image Szilárd Biró Image FPSE-joysensors-plugin.lha (Emulation) 77 KB / May 27 2023
Image Mathias Roslund
 Image FPSE_0.10.6.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / May 27 2023
Image Bertinetto Bartolomeo Davide Image MiniSid_0.03.lha (Audio/Players) 1 MB / May 27 2023
Image Aigor Image pForth_28-BE-32.lha (Development/C) 409 KB / May 27 2023
Image BeWorld Image FinalBurnNeo-titles_1.0.0.0.lha (Emulation) 117 MB / May 27 2023
Image BeWorld Image FinalBurnNeo-previews_1.0.0.0.lha (Emulation) 150 MB / May 27 2023
Image BeWorld Image Woof_11.1.4.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 17 MB / May 27 2023
Image BeWorld Image FinalBurnNeo_1.0.0.3.lha (Emulation) 13 MB / May 27 2023
Image Jörg Renkert Image ModExplorer_3.82.lha (Audio/Players) 2 MB / May 26 2023
Image Stéphane Saragaglia Image AMUIDiff_1.0.lha (Text/Compare) 124 KB / May 26 2023
Image George Sokianos Image Lite-XL_2.1.1r1.lha (Text/Edit) 1 MB / May 26 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

