Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_5.4.lha (MorphOS-update) 29 MB / May 31 2023
Thomas Igracki WebRadio_3.0.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 263 KB / May 31 2023
MorphOS Team OpenSSL3.library_7.0.lha (MorphOS-update) 1 MB / May 30 2023
Thomas Igracki AppLauncher_2.5.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 42 KB / May 29 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Neatvi_11.lha (Text/Edit) 115 KB / May 28 2023
James Jacobs
ReAction_1.0a.lha (Dependencies) 282 KB / May 28 2023
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_29.40.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / May 28 2023
Bernd Assenmacher LHArchiver_1.11.lha (Files/Archive) 1 MB / May 28 2023
Szilárd Biró FPSE-joysensors-plugin.lha (Emulation) 77 KB / May 27 2023
Mathias Roslund
FPSE_0.10.6.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / May 27 2023
Bertinetto Bartolomeo Davide MiniSid_0.03.lha (Audio/Players) 1 MB / May 27 2023
Aigor pForth_28-BE-32.lha (Development/C) 409 KB / May 27 2023
BeWorld FinalBurnNeo-titles_1.0.0.0.lha (Emulation) 117 MB / May 27 2023
BeWorld FinalBurnNeo-previews_1.0.0.0.lha (Emulation) 150 MB / May 27 2023
BeWorld Woof_11.1.4.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 17 MB / May 27 2023
BeWorld FinalBurnNeo_1.0.0.3.lha (Emulation) 13 MB / May 27 2023
Jörg Renkert ModExplorer_3.82.lha (Audio/Players) 2 MB / May 26 2023
Stéphane Saragaglia AMUIDiff_1.0.lha (Text/Compare) 124 KB / May 26 2023
George Sokianos Lite-XL_2.1.1r1.lha (Text/Edit) 1 MB / May 26 2023
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
