Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Operation Harrier - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Harrier - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Harrier - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Omnicron Conspiracy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Omnicron Conspiracy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Omega - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Omega - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Oliver & Company / Oliver & Compagnie - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Oliver & Company / Oliver & Compagnie - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Oh No! More Lemmings - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Oh No! More Lemmings - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Oh No! More Lemmings - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Oh No! More Lemmings - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Oh No! More Lemmings - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ogre - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Ogre - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Off Shore Warrior - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Off Shore Warrior - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Obliterator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Obliterator - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Obliterator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Obitus / Tempus - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Obitus / Tempus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Obitus / Tempus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Action Masters / NRJ La Compil'Action Vol. 3 - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
High Energy 2 / NRJ La Compil'Action Vol. 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
High Energy 2 / NRJ La Compil'Action Vol. 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
High Energy / NRJ La Compil'Action - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
High Energy / NRJ La Compil'Action - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
North & South - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
North & South - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
North & South - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
North & South - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
No Excuses - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
No Excuses - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
No Buddies Land - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Nitro Boost Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Nitro Boost Challenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Nitro - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nitro - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Warriors, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Ninja Warriors, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Ninja Warriors, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Ninja Warriors, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Ninja Spirit - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Spirit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Spirit - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Remix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Remix - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Remix - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nil Dieu Vivant - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Fortress Underground - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Nightdawn - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Nightdawn - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Nightbreed: The Interactive Movie - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nightbreed: The Action Game - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nightbreed: The Action Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Night Shift - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Night Shift - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Night Shift - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Night Shift - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Night Raider / Dive Bomber - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Night Raider / Dive Bomber - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Night Hunter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Night Hunter - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nigel Mansell's World Championship - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Nigel Mansell's World Championship - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
New Zealand Story, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
New Zealand Story, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
New Zealand Story, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
New Zealand Story, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
New Zealand Story, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Never Mind - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Never Mind - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Never Mind - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Never Mind - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Never Mind - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Netherworld - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Netherworld - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Navy Moves - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Navy Moves - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Navy Moves - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Narco Police - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Narco Police - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Narco Police - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
NARC - Upload 5 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chase H.Q. II: Special Criminal Investigation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
NARC - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
NARC - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
NARC - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Whale's Voyage - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Clue!, The - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Surf Ninjas - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Subwar 2050 - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Speris Legacy, The - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Prey: An Alien Encounter - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Overkill & Lunar-C - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Oscar - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Microcosm - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Litil Divil - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Liberation: Captive II - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Kang Fu - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Guardian / Sibwing - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Gloom - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Frontier: Elite II - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Fly Harder - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Final Gate, The - Update the game page - CD32 - 1996
Fears - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1995
Disposable Hero / Impulse - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Diggers - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Deep Core - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Death Mask - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Dangerous Streets - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Bubba 'n' Stix - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Black Viper / Dark Blade - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Banshee - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Alien Breed: Tower Assault - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Alien Breed II: The Horror Continues - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Alien Breed 3D - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Alien Breed '92 SE & Qwak - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Akira - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Space Battle - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Soccer King - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Scorpio - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Phalanx - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Flip Flop / Flip-Flop / Plop Plop - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Demolition - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Cruncher Factory - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
City Defence - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
10 Top Classics - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS
10 Top Classics - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Challenger - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
10 Top Classics - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Myth - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Myth - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Mystical - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mystical - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mystical - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mystical - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Murders In Space - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Murders In Space - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Murder - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Murder - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Munsters, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Munsters, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Mr. HELI - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Mr. HELI - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Quartz / Wibble Wobble - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Motorbike Madness - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Motorbike Madness - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Motor Massacre - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Motor Massacre - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Motor Massacre - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Motor Massacre - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Motor Massacre - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Mortville Manor - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Mortville Manor - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Moonwalker - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Moonwalker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Moonwalker - Upload 5 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Moonshine Racers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Moonmist - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Published 03.06.2023 - 11:27 by AndreasM
