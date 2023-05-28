Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Motorhead - AMIGA- 720 ComentadoAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Space Cavern Blaster Tech Demo - AMIGA - 720Amigos Retro Gaming: Reviewing Falcon The Pinnacle Amiga Combat Flight Sim!Chris Edwards Restoration: The Amiga CD32 of old capChris Edwards Restoration: A new Amiga Device that can run 3 different CPUsHold and Modify: Amiga 4000 SURGERY. CUT HER OPEN!Hold and Modify: Amiga 3000 Hard Loving. She Likes The Attention.Hyperion Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageManga 303: Blake Stone Aliens of Gold ( Amiga )4x Juni 2023 - Sonderöffnungszeiten - YesterchipsmuseumBest of 27. Retro Daddel Day in Wuppertal - Radio PARALAX Community-Treffen vom 20.5.2023RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Amiga - $25 hard disc controller (internal / IDE) for the A500 & A2000 ... can this work?RetroGamingMusic: Amiga Demo music cover: Hardwired by SILENTS DK (Global Trash by Jesper Kyd)RETURN Ausgabe 53: Hadouken!rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Movement and Melon Dezing - Where is that bottle (1994)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Superions - Battlebeast (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Phenomena - Joyride (1991)Saberman RetroNews: Commodore Amiga -=Tony=- demo levelScene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #166 - OverTake + RaceDepartmentTorque: [GER/ENG] Amiga Game: CyberPunks 2 - FREE Demo erhältlich!Torque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: Maria Renard's RevengeYawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Working With Sprites