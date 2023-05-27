WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
SWIV - [improved] - (Sales Curve) supports another version, options for weapon power/speed added - Info
Max Rally - [fixed] - (Fortress) instructions in menu will be displayed now - Info
Impact! - [improved] - (ASL) supports Blockbuster version, levels 1 to 128 can be edited, QuitKey works on 68000 machine - Info
Chuck Rock - [fixed] - (Core Design) scrolling problem on AGA machines fixed, solution added - Info
Suspicious Cargo - [improved] - (Gremlin) patch works with 0.5 MB chip memory and on 68000 now, RawDIC imager, 68000 quitkey support, manual included - Info
27.05.2023
