Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
amigaamp3.lha - audio/play - 3.34 - 2 MB - 23.05.2023 - Multi format audio player with GUI
warpdtprefs.lha - datatype/image - 45.12 - 198 KB - 22.05.2023 - Preferences program for WarpDT
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 29.4 - 5 MB - 26.05.2023 - Signetics-based machines emulator
hwp_apng.lha - library/hollywood - 1.2 - 1 MB - 22.05.2023 - Hollywood plugin for APNG anims
hwp_flicanim.lha - library/hollywood - 1.2 - 27 KB - 22.05.2023 - Hollywood plugin for FLI/FLC anims
hwp_jpeg2000.lha - library/hollywood - 1.2 - 379 KB - 22.05.2023 - Hollywood plugin for JPEG2000 images
hwp_pcx.lha - library/hollywood - 1.2 - 26 KB - 22.05.2023 - Hollywood plugin for PCX file format
hwp_tiff.lha - library/hollywood - 1.2 - 808 KB - 22.05.2023 - Hollywood plugin for TIFF images
hwp_yafa.lha - library/hollywood - 1.2 - 69 KB - 22.05.2023 - Hollywood plugin for YAFA anims
smb2fs.lha - network/samba - 53.6 - 128 KB - 26.05.2023 - Filesystem for accessing files using SMB2/3
cpubench.lha - utility/benchmark - - 2 MB - 26.05.2023 - A set of CPU benchmarks
vim_mui.lha - utility/text/edit - 9.0.1546 - 15 MB - 19.05.2023 - The ubiquitous text editor
sploinergui.lha - utility/workbench - 1.0 - 2 MB - 26.05.2023 - A GUI for Sploiner command
Published 27.05.2023 - 10:27 by AndreasM
