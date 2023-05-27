 

 

 

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 27.05.2023 - 10:27 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Jörg Renkert Image ModExplorer_3.82.lha (Audio/Players) 2 MB / May 26 2023
Image Stéphane Saragaglia Image AMUIDiff_1.0.lha (Text/Compare) 124 KB / May 26 2023
Image George Sokianos Image Lite-XL_2.1.1r1.lha (Text/Edit) 1 MB / May 26 2023
Image Papiosaur Image Sploiner-GUI_1.0.lha (GUI) 1 MB / May 24 2023
Image Olivier Roberts Image WarpDTPrefs_45.12.lha (System/Datatypes) 198 KB / May 23 2023
Image Bernd Assenmacher Image LHArchiver_1.10.lha (Files/Archive) 5 MB / May 22 2023
Image Andreas Falkenhahn Image TIFF_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 806 KB / May 22 2023
Image Andreas Falkenhahn Image YAFA_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 68 KB / May 22 2023
Image Andreas Falkenhahn Image PCX_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 25 KB / May 22 2023
Image Andreas Falkenhahn Image JPEG2000_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 378 KB / May 22 2023
Image Andreas Falkenhahn Image FLIC_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 26 KB / May 22 2023
Image Andreas Falkenhahn Image APNG_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 1 MB / May 22 2023
Image Ola Söder Image InstallerLG_1.0.3.lha (System/Shell) 158 KB / May 22 2023
Image Ola Söder Image Vim_9.0.1546.lha (Text/Edit) 14 MB / May 22 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Lhasa_0.4.0.lha (Files/Archive) 4 MB / May 21 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image HeartOfTheAlienRedux_1.2.2.lha (Games/Action) 139 KB / May 20 2023
Image Oliver Roberts Image WarpPNG_45.27.lha (System/Datatypes) 159 KB / May 19 2023
Image Michael Jurisch Image HollywoodCubicIDE_10.0.lha (Development/Hollywood) 870 KB / May 19 2023
Back to previous page