Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jörg Renkert ModExplorer_3.82.lha (Audio/Players) 2 MB / May 26 2023
Stéphane Saragaglia AMUIDiff_1.0.lha (Text/Compare) 124 KB / May 26 2023
George Sokianos Lite-XL_2.1.1r1.lha (Text/Edit) 1 MB / May 26 2023
Papiosaur Sploiner-GUI_1.0.lha (GUI) 1 MB / May 24 2023
Olivier Roberts WarpDTPrefs_45.12.lha (System/Datatypes) 198 KB / May 23 2023
Bernd Assenmacher LHArchiver_1.10.lha (Files/Archive) 5 MB / May 22 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn TIFF_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 806 KB / May 22 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn YAFA_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 68 KB / May 22 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn PCX_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 25 KB / May 22 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn JPEG2000_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 378 KB / May 22 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn FLIC_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 26 KB / May 22 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn APNG_1.2.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 1 MB / May 22 2023
Ola Söder InstallerLG_1.0.3.lha (System/Shell) 158 KB / May 22 2023
Ola Söder Vim_9.0.1546.lha (Text/Edit) 14 MB / May 22 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Lhasa_0.4.0.lha (Files/Archive) 4 MB / May 21 2023
Stefan Haubenthal HeartOfTheAlienRedux_1.2.2.lha (Games/Action) 139 KB / May 20 2023
Oliver Roberts WarpPNG_45.27.lha (System/Datatypes) 159 KB / May 19 2023
Michael Jurisch HollywoodCubicIDE_10.0.lha (Development/Hollywood) 870 KB / May 19 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 27.05.2023 - 10:27 by AndreasM
Back to previous page