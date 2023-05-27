 

 

 

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 27.05.2023 - 10:27 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

RETURN Nr. 53 - 26.05.2023
Eskimo Games Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Deflektor 2 Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Soccer Manager Plus Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
3D Pool Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Talespin (1989) Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Magic Marble Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Gilbert: Escape From Drill Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Omni-Play Basketball Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Fast Break Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Bloodwych Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Murders in Venice Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Barbarian II: The Dungeon of Drax Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Times of Lore Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Gemini Wing Amiga Joker 11/89 - 21.05.2023
Back to previous page