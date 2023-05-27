 

 

 

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 27.05.2023 - 10:27 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Action Game - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Action Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Action Game - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Action Game - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indian Mission - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Indian Mission - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Rugby Coach - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Football Director II - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Striker Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Impossible Mission II - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Impossible Mission II - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Multi Player Soccer Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cricket Captain - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
California Games - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
California Games - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
1943: The Battle Of Midway - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Impossible Mission II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Impossible Mission II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
1943: The Battle Of Midway - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Impossamole - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Imperium - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Imperium - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chuck Yeager's Advanced Flight Trainer 2.0 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Impact! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Immortal, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ikari Warriors - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Ikari Warriors - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
IK+ - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
IK+ - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
IK+ - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
IK+ - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
IK+ - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Edukacja Zestaw 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS
Edukacja Zestaw 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Edukacja Zestaw 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Edukacja Zestaw 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Edukacja Zestaw 2 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Edukacja Zestaw 2 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Edukacja Zestaw 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Edukacja Zestaw 2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Mikrozet - Create one new publisher page
I Ludicrus - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
I Ludicrus - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
I Ludicrus - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Hyperforce - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Hyperforce - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hyperdome - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Hyperdome - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hydra - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hydra - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hunter Killer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hunter Killer - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hunter - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hunter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Deuteros: The Next Millennium - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hunt For Red October, The (Grandslam) / Hunt For Red October II, The: The Movie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hunt For Red October, The (Grandslam) / Hunt For Red October II, The: The Movie - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hunt For Red October, The (Grandslam) / Hunt For Red October II, The: The Movie - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hunt For Red October, The (Argus Press/Grandslam) / Hunt For Red October: The Book / Hunt For Red October: The Original - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Hunt For Red October, The (Argus Press/Grandslam) / Hunt For Red October: The Book / Hunt For Red October: The Original - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Hunt For Red October, The (Argus Press/Grandslam) / Hunt For Red October: The Book / Hunt For Red October: The Original - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Hunt For Red October, The (Argus Press/Grandslam) / Hunt For Red October: The Book / Hunt For Red October: The Original - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Hudson Hawk - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hudson Hawk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hudson Hawk - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hound Of Shadow, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Hotshot - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Hotshot - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Hotshot - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Hotball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Hotball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Hostages - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Horror Zombies From The Crypt - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hook - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hook - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hollywood Hustler - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Hollywood Hustler - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Hollywood Hijinx - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Hollywood Hijinx - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Human Killing Machine - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Human Killing Machine - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Hillsfar - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Heroes Of The Lance - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Heroes Of The Lance - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Hillsfar - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Hill Street Blues - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Highway Patrol II - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Highway Patrol II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Highway Patrol II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Highway Patrol II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Highway Patrol II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
High Steel - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
High Steel - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
High Steel - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
High Steel - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
High Steel - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Heroes Of The Lance - Upload 5 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Heroes Of The Lance - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Heroes Of The Lance - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Heroes Of The Lance - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Hero's Quest: So You Want To Be A Hero - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hero's Quest: So You Want To Be A Hero - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
HeroQuest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
HeroQuest - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
HeroQuest - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Helter Skelter (Enhanced) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Helter Skelter (Enhanced) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Helter Skelter / BEM Game, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Helter Skelter / BEM Game, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Hellfire Attack / Hellfire - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
TV Sports: Basketball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
TV Sports: Football - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Hell Bent - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Hell Bent - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Hell Bent - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Hell Bent - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Hell Bent - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Hilt II - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1996
Heimdall - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heimdall - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heavy Metal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Heavy Metal - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Heavy Metal - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Head Coach V3 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Head Coach V3 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Head Coach V3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Midnight Oil, The - Update the publisher page
Coda Software - Create one new developer page
Head Coach V3 - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hawkeye - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Hawkeye - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
H.A.T.E.: Hostile All Terrain Encounter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
H.A.T.E.: Hostile All Terrain Encounter - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Harrier Combat Simulator / High Roller - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Harricana - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Harricana - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Harricana - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Harricana - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Harricana - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Harley-Davidson: The Road To Sturgis - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Harlequin - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Harlequin - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Harlequin - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Harlequin - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
HardBall! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
HardBall! - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Hard Drivin' II: Drive Harder - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Drivin' - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hard Drivin' - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hard Drivin' - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hi-TEC Hanna-Barbera Cartoon Character Collection, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hi-TEC Hanna-Barbera Cartoon Character Collection, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hi-TEC Hanna-Barbera Cartoon Character Collection, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hi-TEC Hanna-Barbera Cartoon Character Collection, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Drachen Von Laas, Die - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Drachen Von Laas, Die - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hammerfist - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hammerfist - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hacker II: The Doomsday Papers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Hacker II: The Doomsday Papers - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Hacker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1985
Guy Spy And The Crystals Of Armageddon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Guy Spy And The Crystals Of Armageddon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Guy Spy And The Crystals Of Armageddon - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

