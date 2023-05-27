The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
vim_9.0-i386-aros.lha - development/edit - 9.0.1546 - 14 MB - 20.05.2023 - The ubiquitous text editor
apng_amiga.lha - development/library - 1.2 - 1 MB - 22.05.2023 - Library Plugin For Hollywood Applications
flic_amiga.lha - development/library - 1.2 - 27 KB - 22.05.2023 - Library Plugin For Hollywood Applications
jpeg2000_amiga.lha - development/library - 1.2 - 379 KB - 22.05.2023 - Library Plugin For Hollywood Applications
pcx_amiga.lha - development/library - 1.2 - 26 KB - 22.05.2023 - Library Plugin For Hollywood Applications
tiff_amiga.lha - development/library - 1.2 - 808 KB - 22.05.2023 - Library Plugin For Hollywood Applications
yafa_amiga.lha - development/library - 1.2 - 69 KB - 22.05.2023 - Library Plugin For Hollywood Applications
smb2fs.i386-aros.lha - network/samba - 53.5 - 81 KB - 26.05.2023 - SMB2/3 file system client
lha_4u4a-i386-aros.lha - utility/archive - 1.14i - 64 KB - 22.05.2023 - LHA For UNIX For Aros
sploinergui.i386-aros.lha - utility/filetool - 1.0r3 - 2 MB - 26.05.2023 - A GUI for Sploiner command
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 27.05.2023 - 10:27 by AndreasM
