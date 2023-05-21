 

 

 

Updates für 6 Hollywood-Plugins

Published 21.05.2023 - 13:45 by AndreasM

Airsoft Softwair freut sich die sofortige Verfügbarkeit von Updates für sechs Hollywood-Plugins zu verkünden:

- APNG 1.2 (lädt und speichert APNG-Animationen)
- FLIC 1.2 (lädt FLI/FLC-Animationen)
- JPEG2000 1.2 (lädt und speichert JPEG2000-Bilder)
- PCX 1.2 (lädt PCX-Bilder)
- TIFF 1.2 (lädt und speichert TIFF-Bilder)
- YAFA 1.2 (lädt von Wildfire erstellte YAFA-Animationen)

Die Plugins unterstützen jetzt etliche neue Funktionen von Hollywood 9 und 10 wie z.B. das Laden und Speichern im Palettemodus, Dateisystemadapter-Unterstützung, Usertags und
Unterstützung für die ARM64-Plattform unter macOS (Apple Silicon).

Die Plugins stehen ab sofort zum kostenlosen Download auf dem offiziellen Hollywood-Portal zur Verfügung. Dank Hollywoods plattformunabhängigen Pluginsystem gibt es Versionen für
AmigaOS3 (m68k), AmigaOS3 FPU (m881), AmigaOS 4, MorphOS, WarpOS (m68k/ppc), Linux (ppc, arm, x86, x64), macOS (ppc, x86, x64, arm64), Windows (x86, x64), Android (arm, arm64), und iOS (arm, arm64).

http://www.hollywood-mal.com

Back to previous page