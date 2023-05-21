Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Amiga PiStorm32 Lite - New AGA Speedup - Does it help?Alex Harkonnen75: Mixed classic Amiga gamesAlles Spielkram: Die neue TANK MOUSE - der große VergleichstestAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay MYST - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoAmigos Retro Gaming: EVERY Amiga Game That PLAYS in Extra Half-Brite Mode (EHB)Amiga BLOBZ - The Lemmings Clone you NEED to play! Amigos: Everything Amiga 402BBSindex: Amiga 38 - Vorabinterview mit dem Veranstalter Markus TillmannBBSindex: Treffen nach 20 Jahren: AUGS - Amiga User Group SwitzerlandBBSindex: Flipper und Arcade Museum in SeligenstadtBitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 6Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | BATTLE CHESS (1988)Chris Edwards Restoration: EPISODE 400 ! ! ! Mr Bobs A2000 OF DOOMCommodore History: Commodore 1700 REU 512KB UpgradeFairLight TV #76, taking a look back at ModemsMoonlight Waltz (HKvalhe's 6ch 16bit Ballroom Amiga Waltz) - Helge KvalheimJan Beta: Amiga Tank Mouse RepairHyperforce Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageTeenage Mutant Hero Turtles The Coin Op! Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageKea Sigma Delta: AmigaOS 4.x Hardware vs Emulation Survey ResultsManga 303: Day of the Tentacle ( 1993 ) Amiga AGAManga 303: Surfing the Net 2023 on AmigaLet's Play! - "PREY - An Alien Encounter" - Amiga CD32 - Yesterchips MuseumMs Mad Lemon: Rainbow Islands Revisit - Nostalgia Time AmigaOldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 10Paddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #10 - Brandon VS Malcom - Das Ende!Pixel Cherry Ninja: AMIGA Core has even more features | Analogue Pocket | WIP by Mazamars312 and AmigaVisionRadio PARALAX: 17. Lange Nacht der Computerspiele in Leipzig - Alle Geräte, Aussteller & Räume - 13.5.2023RetroGamingMusic: Jeroen Tel Mega Mix Birthday Tribute SID versionRMC - The Cave: David Rowe | Video Games and Knightmare Artist | Legends in The Cavertiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Scoopex - Laser Light (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Phenomena - A New Masterpiece (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Analog - BBS Intro (1994)s0y s0y: Temptations Amiga 2023 05 16, NIVEL 3 completo (Amiga CD32 con 512kb Fast). Música por Fireb0y.s0y s0y: Temptations Amiga 2023 05 16, NIVEL 4 WIP (Amiga CD32 con 512kb Fast). Parallax con 3 niveles.Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #165 - Grundislav Games with Francisco GonzálezScreen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Boxx 4 (2023) - Commodore AmigaTheshadowsnose: Pickup Retrobeurs Kalken, Belgium May 2023TorontoPETUsersGroup: TPUG Monthly Meeting - May 2023 - Day 1 - ft. Howard Scott Warshaw - Interviewed by NicoTorontoPETUsersGroup: TPUG Monthly Meeting - May 2023 - Day 2 - TempleOS Demonstration - ft. Austin SierraTorque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: Death Rally (Classic)Wrangler Amiga: What Might Have BeenYawning Angel Retro: Free Amiga AMOS Programming Utilities