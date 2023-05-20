WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Ultima V - [improved] - Warriors of Destiny</a> - (Origin Systems) DMA wait in replayer fixed - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/UltimaV.html]Info
Wizkid - [improved] - (Sensible Software) Wizardoids mini game works now, more disk accesses removed and Bplcon0 color bit fixed added, access fault fixed, Wizardoids game can be run with CUSTOM2 - Info
Big Time Sensuality - [improved] - (Axis) fixed/final version of the demo is now supported, new install script - Info - Image
Wembley International Soccer - [improved] - (Audiogenic) ButtonWait support for title picture - Info
Dark Castle - [improved] - (Three-Sixty) another version supported - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 20.05.2023 - 10:20 by AndreasM
