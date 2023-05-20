Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
mce.lha - game/utility - 14.13 - 4 MB - 16.05.2023 - Multi-game Character Editor
sdl2.lha - library/misc - 2.26.5 - 7 MB - 16.05.2023 - Simple DirectMedia Layer 2
merlin_browser.zip - network/browser - 0.08 - 3 MB - 16.05.2023 - A simple web browser
lharchiver.lha - utility/archive - 1.10 - 5 MB - 14.05.2023 - Create LhA archives intuitively
igame.lha - utility/misc - v2.4.0 - 427 KB - 14.05.2023 - Front-end for WHDLoad
installerlg.lha - utility/misc - 1.0.3 - 208 KB - 16.05.2023 - Commodore Installer replacement
litexl.lha - utility/text/edit - 2.1.1r2 - 2 MB - 14.05.2023 - A lightweight text editor written in Lua and SDL
vim_mui.lha - utility/text/edit - 9.0.1546 - 15 MB - 19.05.2023 - The ubiquitous text editor
mickjt-mplayerrx.lha - video/play - 1.0.1 - 27 MB - 18.05.2023 - MickJT-MPlayer for RadeonRX
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 20.05.2023 - 10:20 by AndreasM
Back to previous page