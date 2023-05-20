Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Oliver Roberts WarpPNG_45.27.lha (System/Datatypes) 159 KB / May 19 2023
Bernd Assenmacher LHArchiver_1.10.lha (Files/Archive) 5 MB / May 19 2023
Michael Jurisch HollywoodCubicIDE_10.0.lha (Development/Hollywood) 870 KB / May 19 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn hURL_2.0.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 4 MB / May 18 2023
Uwe Rosner ADiffView_2.4.lha (Text/Compare) 133 KB / May 18 2023
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_5.3.lha (Network/Web) 29 MB / May 18 2023
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.15.lha (Email) 22 MB / May 17 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn HollywoodSDK_10.0.lha (Development/Hollywood) 3 MB / May 17 2023
BeWorld, BSzili dRally.lha (Games/Race) 42 MB / May 14 2023
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.4.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / May 14 2023
MorphOS Development Team MorphOS-SDK_3.18-20230510.lha (Development/SDK) 363 MB / May 13 2023
Nathan Hesterman LilCalendar_2.4.lha (Office/Organizer) 1 MB / May 12 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
