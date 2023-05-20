Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Sid Meier's Gettysburg! PC Games 12/97 - 18.05.2023
Rocket Jockey PC Games 12/97 - 18.05.2023
Star Wars - Jedi Knight PC Games 12/97 - 18.05.2023
Rayman's World PC Games 12/97 - 18.05.2023
Virus (1997) PC Games 12/97 - 18.05.2023
Mageslayer PC Games 12/97 - 18.05.2023
AHX-1 PC Games 12/97 - 18.05.2023
Front Page Sports: Football Pro 98 PC Games 12/97 - 18.05.2023
Disney's Hercules Action Game PC Games 12/97 - 18.05.2023
Sega Manx TT Superbike PC Games 12/97 - 18.05.2023
Daytona USA: Championship Circuit Edition PC Games 12/97 - 18.05.2023
Tomcat Alley PC Games 6/96 - 18.05.2023
Space Hulk: Vengeance of the Blood Angels PC Games 6/96 - 18.05.2023
Pole-Position: Formel 1 Teamchef PC Games 6/96 - 18.05.2023
Strike Base PC Games 6/96 - 18.05.2023
Complete Carriers at War, The: Fleet Carrier Operations in World War II PC Games 6/96 - 18.05.2023
Reah: Face the Unknown PC Games 11/98 - 15.05.2023
iF/A-18E Carrier Strike Fighter PC Games 11/98 - 15.05.2023
Schizm: Mysterious Journey PC Games 8/2001 - 15.05.2023
Immortal Cities: Kinder des Nils PC Games 2/2005 - 15.05.2023
Tony Hawk's Underground 2 PC Games 12/2004 - 15.05.2023
Nexus (2004) PC Games 12/2004 - 15.05.2023
Starcraft PC Games 6/98 - 15.05.2023
Plane Crazy PC Games 6/98 - 15.05.2023
Sensible Soccer - Die WM-Edition PC Games 6/98 - 15.05.2023
Hugo: Wild River PC Games 6/98 - 15.05.2023
Super Match Soccer PC Games 6/98 - 15.05.2023
John Sinclair: Evil Attacks PC Games 6/98 - 15.05.2023
Motorhead PC Games 6/98 - 15.05.2023
Microsoft Golf 1998 Edition PC Games 6/98 - 15.05.2023
Beast Wars: Transformers PC Games 6/98 - 15.05.2023
Titanic: das Unglaubliche Geheimnis PC Games 6/98 - 15.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 234 - 13.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 235 - 13.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 236 - 13.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 237 - 13.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 238 - 13.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 239 - 13.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 240 - 13.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 241 - 13.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 242 - 13.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 243 - 13.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 244 - 13.05.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 245 - 13.05.2023
Amiga Future Nr. 162 - 12.05.2023
Cover: Ghost Valley - 12.05.2023
Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾, The ASM 3/86 - 12.05.2023
Spider-Man (1984) ASM 3/86 - 12.05.2023
Frankie Crashed on Jupiter ASM 3/86 - 12.05.2023
Final Fight Guy ASM 3/91 - 12.05.2023
Deflektor ASM 4/89 - 12.05.2023
Space Harrier ASM 4/89 - 12.05.2023
Last Battle ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
Strike II ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
Utopia: The Creation of a Nation ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
F-117A Nighthawk: Stealth Fighter 2.0 ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
Necronom ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
9 Lives ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
Chronicles of Omega ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 20.05.2023 - 10:20 by AndreasM
