The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 20.05.2023 - 10:20 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Dream Zone - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Dream Zone - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Drakkhen - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Drakkhen - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragons Of Flame - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dragons Of Flame - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragons Of Flame - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dragons Breath - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragons Breath - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragonflight - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragonflight - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dragon's Lair: Escape From Singe's Castle - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragon's Lair: Escape From Singe's Castle - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragon's Lair - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dragon's Lair: Escape From Singe's Castle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragon's Lair - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon's Lair - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dragon's Lair - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Spirit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Spirit - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
DragonScape - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
DragonScape - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
DragonScape - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
DragonScape - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Dragon Breed - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragon Breed - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Double Dragon II: The Revenge - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Double Dragon II: The Revenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Prince Of Persia - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Prince Of Persia - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Prince Of Persia - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Prince Of Persia - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tales Of Gorluth: Die TrÃ¤nenstein Saga - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2014
Tales Of Gorluth: The Tear Stone Saga - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2014
Tales Of Gorluth: Verlies Der Erinnerung - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 2021
Tales Of Gorluth: Dungeon Of Reminiscence - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 2021
Tales Of Gorluth: The Legacy Of The Travelling Magician / Tales Of Gorluth: Das VermÃ¤chtnis Des Wandermagiers - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2016
Double Dragon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dogs Of War - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dogs Of War - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dominator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dominator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dogs Of War - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Dogs Of War - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Dogfight: 80 Years Of Aerial Warfare - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dogfight: 80 Years Of Aerial Warfare - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Discovery: In The Steps Of Columbus - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Discovery: In The Steps Of Columbus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Disc - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Disc - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Disc - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Disc - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ultra Violent Worlds - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD - 1998
Goblins 3 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Goblins 3 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dick Tracy (Titus) - Upload 5 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dick Tracy (Titus) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Deuteros: The Next Millennium - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Deuteros: The Next Millennium - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Deja Vu II: Lost In Las Vegas!! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Deja Vu II: Lost In Las Vegas!! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Defenders Of The Earth - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Defenders Of The Earth - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Defender Of The Crown - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Defender Of The Crown - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Defender Of The Crown - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Deep Space - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Deep Space - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Deep, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Deep, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Deathbringer: The Sword Of Abaddon (Empire) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Deathbringer: The Sword Of Abaddon (Empire) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Deadline (Infocom) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Deadline (Infocom) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Days Of Thunder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Days Of Thunder - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Days Of Thunder - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Day Of The Viper - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Day Of The Viper - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Pharaoh / Day Of The Pharaoh - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Pharaoh / Day Of The Pharaoh - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Goblins 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dark Side - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dark Side - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dark Side - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dark Fusion - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dark Castle - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Dark Castle - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Dark Castle - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Dark Castle - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Dark Castle - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Dark Castle - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Darius+ - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Darius+ - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Dan Dare III: The Escape - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Damocles: Mercenary II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Damocles: Mercenary II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Damocles: Mercenary II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Damocles: Mercenary II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dugger - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Dugger - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Dugger - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Dugger - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Screaming Wings - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Screaming Wings - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Screaming Wings - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Screaming Wings - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Screaming Wings - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Screaming Wings - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Winter Olympiad 88 - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Winter Olympiad 88 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Joe Blade 2 - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Joe Blade 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Joe Blade 2 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Feud - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Feud - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Escape From The Planet Of The Robot Monsters - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Escape From The Planet Of The Robot Monsters - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Eliminator - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Eliminator - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Sim City Architecture 2: Ancient Cities - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Architecture 2: Ancient Cities - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Architecture 2: Ancient Cities - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Universal Warrior - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Universal Warrior - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lee Gaskin - Create one new artist page
Mimi Doggett - Create one new artist page
Richard Payne - Create one new artist page
A320 Airbus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pirates! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sim City Architecture 2: Ancient Cities - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pirates! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pirates! - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dames Simulator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dames Simulator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Dalek Attack - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dalek Attack - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Alternate Reality: The City - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Alternate Reality: The City - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Alternate Reality: The City - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Alternate Reality: The City - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Alternate Reality: The City - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Daily Double Horse Racing - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Daily Double Horse Racing - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Daily Double Horse Racing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
D-Day (Futura) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
D-Day (Futura) - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
