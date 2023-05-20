Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
iBASIC_beta2.lha - 1.0 - dev/lang - 260K - very basic BASIC Interpreter v1.0 beta - (readme)
msInternetStatus.lha - 0.1 - comm/net - 38K - Internet status monitor (+src) - (readme)
iGame.lha - v2.4.0 - util/misc - 427K - Front-end for WHDLoad - (readme)
Programming_Docs.zip - 0.60.00 - docs/lists - 3K - Programming Manual URLs Listing. - (readme)
PureBasicItaCat.lha - 1.0 - dev/basic - 19K - Italian catalog for PureBasic v4.00 - (readme)
TSGuiItaCat.lha - 2.0 - disk/misc - 24K - Italian catalog for TSGui v2.6b22 - (readme)
LHArchiver.lha - 1.10 - util/arc - 5.1M - create lha archives intuitively - (readme)
mednafen.lha - 1.253 - misc/emu - 12M - Mednafen - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 4.9 beta: - util/misc - 11M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
anaiis.lha - 1.23 - driver/other - 248K - ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.23 - (readme)
anaiis_boot.lha - 1.23 - driver/other - 262K - ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release 1.22 - (readme)
Gotcha199.lha - 1.2 at end - game/think - 80K - Pair two numbers to get the 199 sum - (readme)
lhasa.lha - 0.4.0 - util/arc - 4.1M - Free Software LHA implementation - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 14.13 - game/edit - 4.2M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 14.13 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
oscar64.lha - 1.19.200 - dev/cross - 1.4M - C Compiler Assembler and Runtime for C64 - (readme)
RescueLander.lha - 1.5 - game/actio - 48K - Land on Earth, Moon or Mars to save men - (readme)
ball.lzh - - game/misc - 135K - Precursor to MegaBall - (readme)
cdp505.lzh - - disk/misc - 96K - Upgrades CrossDOS Plus 5.0x to 5.05 - (readme)
DSKSL142.lzh - 1.42 - disk/salv - 34K - DiskSalv 1.42 for AmigaOS 1.3 - (readme)
GvpPatch_17.lha - 1.7 - driver/other - 5K - improve reliability of serial transfers - (readme)
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha - 1.0.3 - util/sys - 120K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
InstallerLG.ppc-amigaos.lha - 1.0.3 - util/sys - 208K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha - 1.0.3 - util/sys - 159K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 14.13 - game/edit - 3.9M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MoonlightWaltz.lha - - mods/8voic - 4.9M - 16bit 6ch Ballroom Waltz by HKvalhe - (readme)
neatmail.lha - 04 - comm/mail - 70K - Neat mail client - (readme)
Acadia5.jpg - - pix/views - 255K - Picture of Acadia National Park (USA) - (readme)
2D_ATcad_AIAB.jpg - - pix/misc - 1.2M - ATcad Workbench - (readme)
2D_ATcad_HELP.jpg - - pix/misc - 760K - ATcad Screenshot - (readme)
getwbinfo.lha - 0.8.6 - util/wb - 5K - Display/save to env WB screen parameters - (readme)
Vim_9.0-i386-aros.lha - 9.0.1546 - text/edit - 14M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_9.0-ppc-amigaos.lha - 9.0.1546 - text/edit - 15M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_9.0-ppc-morphos.lha - 9.0.1546 - text/edit - 15M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
