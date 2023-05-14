Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alles Spielkram: RESHOOT R - Lets Play ( C64 & Amiga 500 ) DeutschAmiga Demos that Still Rock: HAMazing by Desire | Amiga OCS DemoAmiga Demos that Still Rock: HAMazing by Desire | Final post party version | Amiga OCS DemoAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay DarkMan - Amiga - 720 ComentadoUnraveling the Magic of LOOM: An Epic Journey on Amigos: Everything Amiga!#BBSindexLIVE Stream S04E05 - Letzter Stream für Staffel 04!BBS News .:. 05 // 2023Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | D/GENERATION (1992)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | PRINCE OF PERSIA (1990)Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore Amiga 1200 Clean Caps but NO VIDEODeathstar: AmigaOS 2nd anniversary 32se NEXT part3Deathstar: AmigaOS 2nd anniversary 32se NEXT part4Doc Mnemonic: Phoenix race | Formula One Grand Prix | AmigaEORetro: Amiga 1000 - Tastaturadapter und eine "Ersatztastatur"FairLight TV #75, Reassembling the Action Replay for the C64Hold and Modify: FS-UAE. DEEP DIVE. Get an Amiga On Your Mac!Jan Beta: A better DRAMduino DRAM Tester BuildHorror Zombies From The Crypt Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageLemonTubeAmiga: Ruff N Tumble (Amiga) Compo Warmup Try 1 - From Level 4.1 (no commentary)Manga 303: Tales from Heaven ( 2000 ) Amiga TF1230Manga 303: Descent ( 1995 ) Amiga 1200 TF1230Manga 303: Hexen ( 1995 ) Amiga 1200 TF1230Manga 303: Wolfenstein 3D ( 1992 ) Amiga TF1230Manga 303: Watching full movie on A1200 68030 (no fpu)INPUT BUG in Commodores BASIC - Eure Workarounds! (Teil 3) - Yesterchips MuseumMonstershark-Media: Amiga Ruhrpott Convention // Robosaurus SpielothekMorgan Just Games: Lemmings - Amiga Longplay - Mayhem Levels - Episode 04 of 04 - MJGOld School Game Blog: Road Fighter - AmigaOS 4 - GameplayOld Style Gaming: The A - Z of Amiga Hidden Gems - Letter EOld Style Gaming: Best Amiga Music Ever (My Top Ten)Paddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #8 - verbuggter Trank!Paddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #9 - der schwarze Mann!OldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 9Paweł Zadrożniak: The Final Countdown on FLOPPOTRON 3.0Pixel Cherry Ninja: AMIGA Core Update is AMAZING | Analogue Pocket | WIP by Mazamars312 and AmigaVisionPropheus: ARC - Amiga Ruhrpott Convention 6.Mai 2023Retro B8: The Best Ten Team17 Commodore Amiga Games Ever made!!RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Dead Amiga 2000 Rev 4.1 board ... can it be saved? ... and can we build an A2000 PSU along the way?RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 12.RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 13. ENDErtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Electronic Force - Fresh Demo (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Balance - The South Sealand party invitation (1995)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Fraxion - Delirium (1989)TerribleFire: TF April 2023 UpdateThomaniac: #2022 Special: Die Amiga Ruhrpott Convention 06.05.2023 in Duisburg. Rundgang, Pickups, mein Fazit.Willem Drijver: ApolloBoot ZERO R1.0 VideoGuide