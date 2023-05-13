Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
warppngdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.27 - 159 KB - 09.05.2023 - PNG image datatype V45.27
bwbasic.lha - development/language - 3.22 - 944 KB - 08.05.2023 - The Bywater BASIC Interpreter
hollywoodcompile.lha - development/misc - 1.1 - 2 MB - 08.05.2023 - Compile HW scripts on many platforms
mednafen.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 1.253 - 12 MB - 09.05.2023 - Mednafen Emulator
fallout-ce.lha - game/roleplaying - v1.0 - 4 MB - 08.05.2023 - Fallout Community Edition port for AmigaOS4
smb2-gui.lha - network/samba - 1.0 - 2 MB - 10.05.2023 - A GUI to create SMB2 dosdrivers
lilcalendar.lha - office/misc - 2.4 - 2 MB - 08.05.2023 - Versatile calendar and reminder program
avalanche.lha - utility/archive - 2.2 - 109 KB - 09.05.2023 - Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster
avalanche_ita.lha - utility/archive - 2.2 - 7 KB - 09.05.2023 - Italian translation for Avalanche
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 7 neue Abos benötigt.
7 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
7 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 13.05.2023 - 10:25 by AndreasM
Back to previous page